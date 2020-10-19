Fulton High School suspends football operations for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fulton Falcons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday afternoon, Fulton High School announced it will be suspending football operations for two weeks due to concerns with COVID-19.

Their games against West High School (October 23) and Oak Ridge High School (October 30) will be canceled.

Knoxville Catholic will now play at West High School on Friday, October 23.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter