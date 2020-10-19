Fulton High School suspends football operations for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday afternoon, Fulton High School announced it will be suspending football operations for two weeks due to concerns with COVID-19.
Their games against West High School (October 23) and Oak Ridge High School (October 30) will be canceled.
Knoxville Catholic will now play at West High School on Friday, October 23.
