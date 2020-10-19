Fulton High School suspends football operations for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday afternoon, Fulton High School announced it will be suspending football operations for two weeks due to concerns with COVID-19.

Their games against West High School (October 23) and Oak Ridge High School (October 30) will be canceled.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and considerations for the health of our players and coaches, Fulton High School will be suspending football operations for the next two weeks. Games against West on October 23 and Oak Ridge on October 30 will be cancelled. @prepxtra @5StarPreps — Fulton Football (@FultonFootball) October 19, 2020

Knoxville Catholic will now play at West High School on Friday, October 23.

JUST IN: Knoxville Catholic will now play at West on Friday.



West was previously scheduled to play Fulton, who’s now out the final two weeks of the regular season due to Covid, Catholic was scheduled to play Brentwood who had to makeup a region game. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) October 19, 2020

