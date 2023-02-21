KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The District 5-3A girls’ basketball championship game between Fulton and Lenoir City ended without fans in the stands Monday after a fight broke out.

According to an official report from the TSSAA, the governing body of Tennessee high school sports, a fight between two players began when a Lenoir City player was fouled while shooting a layup.

Fans came onto the floor from the Fulton side and then from the Lenoir City side, according to the report. The altercation resulted in the ejection of three Fulton players and one from Lenoir City.

The athletic directors of both schools along with the referees made the decision to remove all fans from the gym at Austin-East High School, where the game was held, for the remainder of the game.

The game resumed with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Lenoir City shot free throws and was awarded the ball at mid-court. Fulton won the game 45-41.

By TSSAA rules, ejected players must serve a two-game suspension before returning to play. Both teams advanced to the Class 3A Regional Tournament, which will begin on Friday.