Fulton looking for redemption vs Rhea County

After having two week off due to COVID-19 concerns, the Fulton Falcons are back on the practice field preparing to take on Rhea County in the first round of the playoffs.

Before that time off the Falcons were riding a four game win streak.

Head Coach Rob Black said he was worried the team would lose that confidence and hunger they were playing with, but after returning to practice, that’s no longer a concern.

“I told them I’m going to know a lot about our team after two days of work here” Black said. “What I figured out right here is our guys are hungry and ready.

Fulton is looking for redemption on Friday as Rhea County ended their season in the first round of the playoffs in 2019.