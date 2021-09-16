Fulton takes care of Gibbs in Thursday night affair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fulton Falcons improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in district play with a 54-26 win over Gibbs on Thursday night.

The Falcons jumped out to a 14-0 lead after Raysean Jackson connected on a pass to his brother Marcellus Jackson sprinting down the sideline for a touchdown. Just three plays later, after a Falcon interception, Daveon Shenault scampered in for another Fulton touchdown giving the Falcons a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

With the loss Gibbs falls to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in District 2-4A play.

