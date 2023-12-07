KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grace Christian Academy is in search of a new head football coach following the announcement on Thursday that Justin Long will depart to lead his alma mater, Fulton High School.

Long informed the GCA administration on Thursday of his intention to replace the outgoing Jeff McMillan as head coach of the Falcons, who stepped down last month after two seasons in charge.

He was appointed head coach of the Rams ahead of the 2021 season. He served as a longtime assistant at Fulton under the legendary head coach Rob Black.

“Grace gave me my first opportunity as a Head Coach. I will always be thankful for that. I have a unique opportunity to go back to the place I call home & lead the football program at Fulton,” Long said. “Grace will always hold a special place in my heart, especially the young men in the football program. They mean the world to me, and I hope they know that.”

McMillan led the Falcons to two playoff appearances after being promoted from defensive coordinator in 2022.

“It has been an honor serving with Coach Long, and we are proud of his work at GCA as well as this opportunity to serve the community he grew up in,” said GCA Athletics Director Marcus Dilligard. “Coach Long will always be an important member of the Ramily, a term he started here at Grace, which means “Rarely About Me, I Love You.” We want nothing but the best for Coach Long and his family in the future.”

GCA will soon begin the search for a new head coach. Interested candidates can email Marcus Dilligard, the Athletics Director, at marcus.dilligard@gcarams.org.