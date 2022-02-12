ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Gary Rankin took the head football coaching gig at Alcoa high school in 2006. The school’s leaders asked him if he could commit to four years at the helm of the program. He agreed. Sixteen years and 13 state titles later, Rankin is stepping down.

Rankin knew before the season started that it would be his final chapter manning the Tornadoes sideline.

“It’s a great place to be,” Rankin said. “Nobody walks away from this football program the way it is right now unless you got a good reason, and I had a reason I thought was warranted.”

His decision to resign had nothing to do with football. He wanted to spend more time with the people who play a bigger role in his life: his family.

“It was basically a family decision, it had a lot to do with weekends and times,” Rankin said. “We play games on Friday nights and I got a son that’s playing college football on Saturdays, and now we have a grandson, we’re trying to get there on Sundays. So, it got to a point where something had to give.”

Rankin would hit the road after football games on Friday nights to catch Middle Tennessee games on Saturdays. His son, Zeke, is a placekicker for the Blue Raiders.

“Anything I can do to try and stretch some more hours in a weekend and make sure I can satisfy everybody, so that’s where it all started,” Rankin said of his decision to step away. “It had nothing to do with football, really.”

Rankin led the Tornadoes to a record of 215-20 during his tenure at Alcoa. Over the course of his full 40-year-head-coaching career, so far, Rankin has led teams to a total of 467 wins, making him the all-time winningest high school head football coach in the state. Rankin led Alcoa to 13 total 3A state championships, bringing his total title count to 17. Rankin’s two sons won a combined seven state titles while being coached by him.

Those records could grow. Rankin is still deciding on whether he will stay at Alcoa high school and continue to teach or coach again. He said he is open to possible coaching opportunities, but, in Middle Tennessee to be closer to his family. But Alcoa will always hold a special place in his trophy case.

“I’m grateful, I’m thankful, I’m fortunate to have been able to come here for sixteen years and have that kind of success that we’ve had it’s unmatched right now,” Rankin said.

“I’m appreciative of our school, our school board, our administrators, our community, they’ve been great to me and my family.” Gary Rankin

The future in the program is in good hands. Longtime defensive coordinator Brian Nix is taking the reigns.

“I think our program probably needed a new direction and Brian Nix is as good as they come,” said Rankin about his successor.

“I couldn’t have picked anybody, not only in the state but in the South for somebody to take over this program and to keep it at the level that it is. And he’ll do a phenomenal job and we’ve got good coaches.”