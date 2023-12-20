GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg Pitman High School is celebrating two students who have signed with two different Power Five schools. One of those students is the son of Sevier County Sheriff Sergeant Aaron Whaley who died after suffering a stroke.

The community came together to honor Whaley’s son during this momentous moment.

Gatlinburg-Pitman High School Seniors Whittman Whaley and Carlos Orr have both been dreaming of this moment.

“That’s something we’ve talked about since like 8th grade, since I moved up here,” Orr said. “It’s just a dream that came true. We’ve always worked for it and I’m glad we got to experience it together.”

Orr signed to play football at the Univeristy of Illinois while Whaley will be playing ball at Wake Forest.

“Today means a lot, you know not a lot of people get to do this but I was lucky enough to put in the work and I get to sign today,” Whaley explained.

Their head coach Brad Waggoner is especially proud of his players.

“These two kids, they exemplify what being a high school football player is all about,” Waggoner said. “They love their community, they love their town, they grew up here, they’ve worked their tails off to put themselves in a good position and so they’ve earned it.”

GP’s gymnasium was full of supporters on Wednesday. Those who were in uniform stood out as they were there to support Whaley who lost his dad just a few days ago.

“There were a lot of people here, you know. My family, all the police officers that worked with my dad, and just all my football coaches that’s been there for me. Just a lot of support,” said Whaley.

He added that he knows his dad is proud of him.

“He was everything you know, he always pushed me to be great and stuff, but I know he’s watching over me and I know he’s here with me.”

The moment was a true representation of a community that stands by one another through trials and triumphs.

Whaley has been a star receiver and linebacker at GP. He will be going to Wake Forest to play linebacker.

To honor Seargent Whaley the 1896 Bell atop the Historic Sevier County Courthouse rang a solemn toll for five minutes at noon on Wednesday. A service for him will be held on Thursday.