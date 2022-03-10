KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gatlinburg-Pittman and Alcoa girls basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end Thursday in the TSSAA Class 2A state semifinals.

With Gatlinburg-Pittman (29-10) clinging to a one point lead with less than 10 seconds to play in the overtime period, York Institute’s Sage Smith hit a floater in the lane to punch the Lady Dragons (29-6) ticket to the state title game 66-65.

Maddy Newman led the way for the Highlanders with 31 points. Leah Stinnett chipped in with 16 in the losing effort.

Alcoa (25-13) came out scorching hot to start the second semifinal game but quickly cooled off in a 44-32 loss to Westview (32-2).

The Lady T’s were outscored 10-2 in the second quarter. Macie Ridge led the way for Alcoa with 13 points.