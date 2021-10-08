KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday’s Gatlinburg-Pittman High School football game has been canceled due to illness issues among the opposing team.

The school confirmed early Friday morning that their game against Hampton High School has been canceled due to illness among Hampton’s football players. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Highlanders season will resume Thursday, Oct. 14, on the road against in-county foe Northview Academy. Gatlinburg-Pittman holds a 3-3 record after their first six games.

