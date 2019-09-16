Gatlinburg-Pittman, Loudon, West advance in AP high school football polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Oakland (17) 4-0 188 1
- Maryville 4-0 165 2
- Ravenwood (2) 4-0 157 3
- Whitehaven 3-1 121 4
- Bradley Central 3-1 100 7
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 79 8
- Brentwood 3-1 71 5
- Cordova 3-1 59 10
- Houston 4-0 34 NR
- Riverdale 3-1 32 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wilson Central 16.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Knoxville Central (16) 4-0 180 1
- Beech (1) 4-0 160 2
- Powell (1) 4-0 142 3
- Kirby 3-0 98 6
- David Crockett 3-0 94 5
- Summit 4-0 76 8
- Henry County 2-2 59 9
- Knoxville West 4-0 55 10
- Page 3-1 46 4
- South Doyle 3-1 42 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin (1) 36.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Greeneville (12) 3-1 176 1
- Haywood County (5) 3-1 151 3
- Elizabethton (1) 3-0 128 4
- Anderson County (1) 3-1 123 5
- Nolensville 3-0 106 6
- Hardin County 3-1 78 9
- Springfield 3-1 72 8
- Dyersburg 3-1 60 2
- Marshall County 3-1 43 7
- Livingston Academy 4-0 38 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creek Wood 12.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Alcoa (12) 3-1 178 1
- Covington (5) 4-0 162 2
- Pearl-Cohn (1) 4-0 137 4
(tie) Red Bank (1) 4-0 137 3
- East Nashville 4-0 110 6
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 4-0 81 7
- Loudon 4-0 67 8
- Upperman 3-1 48 5
(tie) Westview 4-0 48 9
- South Gibson 4-0 28 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Peabody (18) 4-0 188 1
- Meigs County (2) 4-0 164 2
- Lewis County 3-0 139 4
- Watertown 3-1 104 6
- Tyner Academy 2-1 85 3
- Trousdale County 2-1 83 7
- Forrest 4-0 62 9
- Fairley 3-1 57 5
- Oneida 3-1 55 8
- South Greene 4-0 28 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Union City 20. Houston County 12.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- South Pittsburg (14) 4-0 175 1
- Huntingdon (3) 4-0 163 2
- Lake County (1) 4-0 145 3
- Freedom Prep 4-0 115 4
- Greenfield 4-0 97 7
- Greenback 2-2 69 6
- Cornersville 2-2 49 T9
- Coalfield 3-1 45 T9
- Fayetteville 4-0 41 NR
- Mt. Pleasant 2-1 32 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 22. Monterey 17. Moore County 13.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
- University-Jackson (14) 3-0 172 1
- Friendship Christian (3) 3-1 158 2
- Fayette Academy (1) 3-1 147 3
- Nashville Christian School 3-0 135 4
- Rosemark Academy 3-1 60 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 36.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
- BGA (18) 4-0 180 1
- ECS 3-1 148 2
- Notre Dame 2-1 130 3
- Boyd Buchanan 3-0 123 5
- Lipscomb Academy 3-1 47 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 44. CAK 36.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
- McCallie (15) 4-0 177 1
- MUS (3) 4-0 152 2
- Brentwood Academy 3-1 140 3
- Ensworth 4-0 124 4
- Knoxville Catholic 2-1 72 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 30. Briarcrest 25.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin.