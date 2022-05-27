MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg-Pittman took home some hardware in thrilling fashion on Friday. The Highlanders defeated Madison Magnet 3-2 in penalty kicks to win their second state title in program history.

Madison Magnet outshot Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-6 over the contest, but the Highlanders were able to force a shootout.

Cody Kihlberg opened up penalty kicks by converting his opportunity. Donovon Pruitte answered for Madison Magnet to make it 1-1. The Highlanders and Mustangs missed their second attempts. Aiden Jennette buried the third attempt for GP, but Jack Young also hit the twine with his shot. Both teams didn’t find the net on their fourth attempts. Eli Colbert put the Highlanders up 3-2 and Jeffri Valladares laid out to stop Madison Magnet’s attempt to snag the state title.

Gatlinburg-Pittman’s last state title was in 2018. This was the Highlanders’ fourth appearance in the state title game. GP finished runnerup in 2019 and 2021.