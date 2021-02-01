General admission restrictions lifted for K-12 athletics as of Feb. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Restrictions on general admission for K-12 sporting events in Tennessee have been lifted as of Monday, Feb. 1.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made that announcement on January 28. This means cheerleaders and dance teams will be able to perform at basketball games this season.

However, it is important to note the TSSAA is keeping protocols in place which includes: social distancing, mask wearing and limiting attendance where needed.

“This time of the year, you’re getting into February and March, most basketball people know what that means. So, hopefully that means we will see some special atmospheres moving forward.” Jody Wright – Fulton High School Athletic Director

TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress tells they are working with contacts to try and hold an event for cheer and dance teams in the coming months.