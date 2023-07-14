LOS ANGELES (WATE) — Grainger High School alumnus Trey Cabbage is getting the call to play for the Los Angeles Angels in Major League Baseball.

The Angels made a slew of roster moves on Friday, which included selecting the contract of Cabbage.

Cabbage had been in the minor leagues for eight seasons before finally receiving the call-up. The third baseman was tearing up AAA. Cabbage batted .287 and was tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with 23 home runs.

Out of high school, Cabbage was drafted in the fourth round, 110 overall by the Minnesota Twins. Cabbage would sign a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021.