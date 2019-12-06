Greenback falls to Lake County 38-23 in Class 1A state championship

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greenback Cherokees fell to Lake County 38-23 on Friday in the Class 1A state championship game at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.

Lake County (15-0) scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Cherokees, who played for a state title for the fourth time in the last five years. Greenback (12-3) is now 1-3 in the span, with the only win coming in 2017.

It’s Lake County’s first state championship since 1985.

With the game tied at 8-8 at halftime, Lake County scored first in the third quarter before Greenback answered with some razzle dazzle. Holden Willis, who was named the Class 1A Mr. Football winner on Monday, capped off a screen pass by throwing a touchdown to Wyatt Rutgerson to once again tie the game. Willis entered the state title game with the TSSAA record for receiving touchdowns in a season.

Willis, who also scored on a rushing touchdown in the first half, dealt with a lower leg injury in the second half.

The Cherokees trailed 30-23 with less than eight minutes left in the game when Braden Carnes’ pass was intercepted by Tanner Snyder and returned for a touchdown. Snyder, who is also Lake County’s quarterback, was named MVP of the game as he accounted for 404 yards on offense and five total touchdowns.