Greeneville joins Alcoa and Central atop AP high school rankings

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters.

With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

Oakland (14) 3-0 174 1 Maryville 3-0 154 2 Ravenwood (2) 3-0 137 4 Whitehaven (2) 3-0 134 3 Brentwood 3-0 109 5 Riverdale 3-0 76 6 Bradley Central 2-1 51 8 Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 44 T9 Germantown 1-2 22 7 Cordova 2-1 20 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston 16. Blackman 13. Stewarts Creek 13.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

Knoxville Central (15) 3-0 162 1 Beech (1) 3-0 149 2 Powell 3-0 104 5 Page 3-0 103 T3 David Crockett 2-0 102 T3 Kirby 3-0 88 6 South Doyle (1) 3-0 85 7 Summit 3-0 46 9 Henry County 1-2 28 8 Knoxville West 3-0 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 25.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Greeneville (7) 2-1 148 2 Dyersburg (7) 3-0 144 3 Haywood County (4) 2-1 130 1 Elizabethton 2-0 112 4 Anderson County 2-1 93 5 Nolensville 3-0 86 8 Marshall County 3-0 65 9 Springfield 2-1 63 6 Hardin County 2-1 48 7 East Hamilton 2-1 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Livingston Academy 18.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Alcoa (18) 3-0 180 1 Covington 3-0 147 2 Red Bank 3-0 122 3 Pearl-Cohn 3-0 111 5 Upperman 3-0 110 4 East Nashville 3-0 93 6 Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 64 7 Loudon 3-0 55 8 Westview 3-0 18 NR South Gibson 3-0 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Peabody (16) 3-0 177 1 Meigs County (2) 3-0 155 T2 Tyner Academy 2-0 132 4 Lewis County 2-0 112 5 Fairley 3-0 95 6 Watertown 2-1 78 7 Trousdale County 1-1 58 T2 Oneida 3-0 47 10 Forrest 3-0 33 NR Union City 2-1 23 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 166 1 Huntingdon (3) 3-0 158 2 Lake County (2) 3-0 141 3 Freedom Prep 3-0 114 4 Mt. Pleasant 2-0 96 5 Greenback 3-0 68 T6 Greenfield 3-0 59 9 Moore County 2-1 34 T6 Cornersville 1-2 33 8

(tie) Coalfield 2-1 33 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayetteville 16. Clay County 14. Monterey 11.

Division II – Class A

Record Pts Prv

University-Jackson (14) 2-0 172 1 Friendship Christian (3) 2-1 149 2 Fayette Academy (1) 2-1 135 3 Nashville Christian School 2-0 127 5 Rosemark Academy 3-0 59 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 30. DCA 12.

Division II – Class AA

Record Pts Prv

BGA (14) 3-0 176 1 ECS (4) 3-0 154 2 Notre Dame 2-1 130 4 Lausanne Collegiate 1-1 84 5 Boyd Buchanan 3-0 41 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 39. Lipscomb Academy 34. Franklin Road Academy 32.

Division II – Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

McCallie (16) 3-0 178 2 MUS (2) 3-0 145 3 Brentwood Academy 2-1 135 1 Ensworth 3-0 125 5 Knoxville Catholic 2-1 54 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 25. Baylor 22.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.