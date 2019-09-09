Greeneville joins Alcoa and Central atop AP high school rankings

High School

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters.

With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Oakland (14) 3-0 174 1
  2. Maryville 3-0 154 2
  3. Ravenwood (2) 3-0 137 4
  4. Whitehaven (2) 3-0 134 3
  5. Brentwood 3-0 109 5
  6. Riverdale 3-0 76 6
  7. Bradley Central 2-1 51 8
  8. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 44 T9
  9. Germantown 1-2 22 7
  10. Cordova 2-1 20 T9
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston 16. Blackman 13. Stewarts Creek 13.

Bojangles Player of the Week Nominees: Week Three

Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Knoxville Central (15) 3-0 162 1
  2. Beech (1) 3-0 149 2
  3. Powell 3-0 104 5
  4. Page 3-0 103 T3
  5. David Crockett 2-0 102 T3
  6. Kirby 3-0 88 6
  7. South Doyle (1) 3-0 85 7
  8. Summit 3-0 46 9
  9. Henry County 1-2 28 8
  10. Knoxville West 3-0 26 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 25.

Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Greeneville (7) 2-1 148 2
  2. Dyersburg (7) 3-0 144 3
  3. Haywood County (4) 2-1 130 1
  4. Elizabethton 2-0 112 4
  5. Anderson County 2-1 93 5
  6. Nolensville 3-0 86 8
  7. Marshall County 3-0 65 9
  8. Springfield 2-1 63 6
  9. Hardin County 2-1 48 7
  10. East Hamilton 2-1 25 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Livingston Academy 18.

Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Alcoa (18) 3-0 180 1
  2. Covington 3-0 147 2
  3. Red Bank 3-0 122 3
  4. Pearl-Cohn 3-0 111 5
  5. Upperman 3-0 110 4
  6. East Nashville 3-0 93 6
  7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 64 7
  8. Loudon 3-0 55 8
  9. Westview 3-0 18 NR
  10. South Gibson 3-0 15 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Peabody (16) 3-0 177 1
  2. Meigs County (2) 3-0 155 T2
  3. Tyner Academy 2-0 132 4
  4. Lewis County 2-0 112 5
  5. Fairley 3-0 95 6
  6. Watertown 2-1 78 7
  7. Trousdale County 1-1 58 T2
  8. Oneida 3-0 47 10
  9. Forrest 3-0 33 NR
  10. Union City 2-1 23 8
    Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17.

Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv

  1. South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 166 1
  2. Huntingdon (3) 3-0 158 2
  3. Lake County (2) 3-0 141 3
  4. Freedom Prep 3-0 114 4
  5. Mt. Pleasant 2-0 96 5
  6. Greenback 3-0 68 T6
  7. Greenfield 3-0 59 9
  8. Moore County 2-1 34 T6
  9. Cornersville 1-2 33 8
    (tie) Coalfield 2-1 33 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayetteville 16. Clay County 14. Monterey 11.

Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv

  1. University-Jackson (14) 2-0 172 1
  2. Friendship Christian (3) 2-1 149 2
  3. Fayette Academy (1) 2-1 135 3
  4. Nashville Christian School 2-0 127 5
  5. Rosemark Academy 3-0 59 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 30. DCA 12.

Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv

  1. BGA (14) 3-0 176 1
  2. ECS (4) 3-0 154 2
  3. Notre Dame 2-1 130 4
  4. Lausanne Collegiate 1-1 84 5
  5. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 41 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 39. Lipscomb Academy 34. Franklin Road Academy 32.

Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv

  1. McCallie (16) 3-0 178 2
  2. MUS (2) 3-0 145 3
  3. Brentwood Academy 2-1 135 1
  4. Ensworth 3-0 125 5
  5. Knoxville Catholic 2-1 54 4
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 25. Baylor 22.

———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

