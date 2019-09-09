Greeneville joins Alcoa and Central atop AP high school rankings

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters.
With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Oakland (14) 3-0 174 1
- Maryville 3-0 154 2
- Ravenwood (2) 3-0 137 4
- Whitehaven (2) 3-0 134 3
- Brentwood 3-0 109 5
- Riverdale 3-0 76 6
- Bradley Central 2-1 51 8
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 3-0 44 T9
- Germantown 1-2 22 7
- Cordova 2-1 20 T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Houston 16. Blackman 13. Stewarts Creek 13.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Knoxville Central (15) 3-0 162 1
- Beech (1) 3-0 149 2
- Powell 3-0 104 5
- Page 3-0 103 T3
- David Crockett 2-0 102 T3
- Kirby 3-0 88 6
- South Doyle (1) 3-0 85 7
- Summit 3-0 46 9
- Henry County 1-2 28 8
- Knoxville West 3-0 26 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 25.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Greeneville (7) 2-1 148 2
- Dyersburg (7) 3-0 144 3
- Haywood County (4) 2-1 130 1
- Elizabethton 2-0 112 4
- Anderson County 2-1 93 5
- Nolensville 3-0 86 8
- Marshall County 3-0 65 9
- Springfield 2-1 63 6
- Hardin County 2-1 48 7
- East Hamilton 2-1 25 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Livingston Academy 18.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Alcoa (18) 3-0 180 1
- Covington 3-0 147 2
- Red Bank 3-0 122 3
- Pearl-Cohn 3-0 111 5
- Upperman 3-0 110 4
- East Nashville 3-0 93 6
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 64 7
- Loudon 3-0 55 8
- Westview 3-0 18 NR
- South Gibson 3-0 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Peabody (16) 3-0 177 1
- Meigs County (2) 3-0 155 T2
- Tyner Academy 2-0 132 4
- Lewis County 2-0 112 5
- Fairley 3-0 95 6
- Watertown 2-1 78 7
- Trousdale County 1-1 58 T2
- Oneida 3-0 47 10
- Forrest 3-0 33 NR
- Union City 2-1 23 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 166 1
- Huntingdon (3) 3-0 158 2
- Lake County (2) 3-0 141 3
- Freedom Prep 3-0 114 4
- Mt. Pleasant 2-0 96 5
- Greenback 3-0 68 T6
- Greenfield 3-0 59 9
- Moore County 2-1 34 T6
- Cornersville 1-2 33 8
(tie) Coalfield 2-1 33 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fayetteville 16. Clay County 14. Monterey 11.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
- University-Jackson (14) 2-0 172 1
- Friendship Christian (3) 2-1 149 2
- Fayette Academy (1) 2-1 135 3
- Nashville Christian School 2-0 127 5
- Rosemark Academy 3-0 59 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 30. DCA 12.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
- BGA (14) 3-0 176 1
- ECS (4) 3-0 154 2
- Notre Dame 2-1 130 4
- Lausanne Collegiate 1-1 84 5
- Boyd Buchanan 3-0 41 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 39. Lipscomb Academy 34. Franklin Road Academy 32.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
- McCallie (16) 3-0 178 2
- MUS (2) 3-0 145 3
- Brentwood Academy 2-1 135 1
- Ensworth 3-0 125 5
- Knoxville Catholic 2-1 54 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 25. Baylor 22.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.