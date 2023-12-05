KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee high school football season officially wrapped up today with the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

Halls’ Owen Taylor was the sole winner from the Knoxville area, earning the 2023 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year award.

Taylor went a perfect 10-of-10 on field goal attempts this season with a long of 49 yards. The senior also averaged over 45 yards per punt on 27 attempts.

The award was the perfect way to end Taylor’s time with the Red Devils.

“It’s truly just a blessing from the Lord, want to thank Hughes for everything he’s done and a really big shoutout to mom and dad, dad’s been there since Day 1, of course mom has been there from day one and it just makes my heart really happy,” said Taylor.

Halls Head Coach Brent Hughes couldn’t have been prouder of the senior.

“I’m just so happy to see all of his hard work pay off and like I said it’s great for our program but this is something for him and his teammates to always remember and have those memories as they continue to get older and move on in life.”

Taylor is just the second player ever from Halls to earn a Mr. Football award. The only other player to do so was Ian O’Connor in 2002, who also earned Kicker of the Year.