Hardin Valley, Morristown West football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, Hardin Valley Academy Principal Rob Speas said via Twitter that the football game between HVA and Morristown West for Friday had been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Principal Speas says, “We are in conversations with a new opponent. Stay tuned for more details.”
This is a developing story.
