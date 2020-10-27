Hardin Valley, Morristown West football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, Hardin Valley Academy Principal Rob Speas said via Twitter that the football game between HVA and Morristown West for Friday had been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Principal Speas says, “We are in conversations with a new opponent. Stay tuned for more details.”

This is a developing story.

The HVA-MoWest game for Friday has been cancelled due to COVID-19. We are in conversations with a new opponent. Stay tuned for more details. @HVAAthletics @HVA_Football — Rob Speas (@HVAPrincipal) October 27, 2020

