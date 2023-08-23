KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — High school football fans in the Knoxville area may have to wait a little longer for kickoff on Friday with several schools opting to push back start times due to high heat.
According to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, heat indexes could climb into the triple digits on Friday.
Area games typically start at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Some games will now start as late as 8 p.m. to minimize game time in the sweltering heat.
New Kickoff Times
- Bearden at Alcoa
- 7:30 p.m.
- Fulton at Campbell County
- 8:00 p.m.
- Gatlinburg-Pittman at Cocke County
- 7:30 p.m.
- Halls at Gibbs
- 8:00 p.m.
- Powell at Farragut
- 8:00 p.m.
- Sevier County at Jefferson County
- 8:00 p.m.
- West at Clinton
- 7:45 p.m.
- William Blount at Karns
- 8:00 p.m.
Keep up with all the Week 2 action with our Live Friday Frenzy Scoreboard. Catch up on all the highlights from Week 1 here.
Are we missing an updated kickoff time? Shoot us an email at newsroom@wate.com.