KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — High school football fans in the Knoxville area may have to wait a little longer for kickoff on Friday with several schools opting to push back start times due to high heat.

According to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, heat indexes could climb into the triple digits on Friday.

Area games typically start at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Some games will now start as late as 8 p.m. to minimize game time in the sweltering heat.

New Kickoff Times

Bearden at Alcoa 7:30 p.m.

Fulton at Campbell County 8:00 p.m.

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Cocke County 7:30 p.m.

Halls at Gibbs 8:00 p.m.

Powell at Farragut 8:00 p.m.

Sevier County at Jefferson County 8:00 p.m.

West at Clinton 7:45 p.m.

William Blount at Karns 8:00 p.m.



Keep up with all the Week 2 action with our Live Friday Frenzy Scoreboard. Catch up on all the highlights from Week 1 here.

Are we missing an updated kickoff time? Shoot us an email at newsroom@wate.com.