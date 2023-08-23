KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — High school football fans in the Knoxville area may have to wait a little longer for kickoff on Friday with several schools opting to push back start times due to high heat.

According to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, heat indexes could climb into the triple digits on Friday.

Area games typically start at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Some games will now start as late as 8 p.m. to minimize game time in the sweltering heat.

New Kickoff Times

  • Bearden at Alcoa
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Fulton at Campbell County
    • 8:00 p.m.
  • Gatlinburg-Pittman at Cocke County
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Halls at Gibbs
    • 8:00 p.m.
  • Powell at Farragut
    • 8:00 p.m.
  • Sevier County at Jefferson County
    • 8:00 p.m.
  • West at Clinton
    • 7:45 p.m.
  • William Blount at Karns
    • 8:00 p.m.

Keep up with all the Week 2 action with our Live Friday Frenzy Scoreboard. Catch up on all the highlights from Week 1 here.

Are we missing an updated kickoff time? Shoot us an email at newsroom@wate.com.