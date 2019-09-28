High school football: Friday night scores from across Tennessee

The oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Tennessee will be renewed in Week 6 when Rockwood visits Harriman for the 100th meeting.

The Tigers and Blue Devils started playing in 1921 and have played every year since 1924. Rockwood (1-4) has won that past two games against the Blue Devils (1-4) and has also won nine out of the last ten. The Tigers lead the overall series 57-36-6. WATE Sports Director Marshall Hughes will be live at Harriman High School to feature the Friday Frenzy Team of the Week.