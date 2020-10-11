High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week eight

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 8 for high school football across East Tennessee was filled with COVID-19 precautions, blowouts, close games, rivalries, and yet another week of high-quality football.

Bearden 33, Jefferson Co. 24Boyd Buchanan 59, Lookout Valley 0 (Thu)Chattanooga Christian 59, Knoxville Grace 48Claiborne 48, Cosby 0Coalfield 1, Greenback (COVID-19) 0Daniel Boone 37, Volunteer 13David Crockett 1, Cherokee (COVID-19) 0Dobyns Bennett 56, Farragut 35East Hamilton 48, Hixson 18 (Thu)East Ridge 28, Chattanooga Central 21 (Thu)Elizabethton 1, Union Co. (COVID-19) 0Father Ryan 35, Baylor 28 *Gatlinburg-Pittman 1, Austin-East (COVID-19) 0Gatlinburg-Pittman 41, Seymour 6 (Thu)Gibbs 49, Lenoir City 14Grainger 1, Chuckey-Doak (COVID-19) 0Greeneville 41, Sullivan South 7Grundy Co. 28, Whitwell 0Hampton 44, Cloudland 14Happy Valley 30, Johnson Co. 16Howard 41, Sequoyah 0King's Academy 42, Oneida 19Kingston 24, Scott 20Knoxville Catholic 44, West Greene 21Knoxville Central 14, Knoxville Carter 6Knoxville Fulton 24, Clinton 6Knoxville West 39, Powell 27 (Thu)Marion Co. 26, Tyner 14 (Thu) Maryville 35, Bradley Central 13 (Thu) McMinn Central 21, Copper Basin 7McMinn Co. 50, Notre Dame 6 (Thu)Meigs Co. 28, South Pittsburg 21Midway 27, Harriman 20 Morristown East 54, Sevier Co. 23Oliver Springs 41, Sunbright 7 Pigeon Forge 35, Northview Academy 0 Rhea Co. 1, Red Bank (COVID-19) 0Sale Creek 14, North Georgia Falcons, GA 6Science Hill 28, Morristown West 14 Shelbyville 50, Cleveland 14Silverdale 31, Chattanooga Grace 14Soddy-Daisy 31, Signal Mountain 15 (Thu)South Greene 53, North Greene 12South-Doyle 21, Knoxville Halls 14 Stone Memorial 18, Rockwood 14Sullivan Central 1, Sullivan East (COVID-19) 0 Sweetwater 49, Polk Co. 0Tennessee High 41, Cocke Co. 14 Unaka 56, Hancock Co. 16Wartburg Central 46, Jellico 30