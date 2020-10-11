High school football Player of the Week nominees: Week eight

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week eight of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for player of the week:

  • Bryson Shown, Gibbs running back
    5 touchdowns (4 rushing and 1 receiving) for 132 total yards
    -Helped Gibbs beat Lenoir City 49-14
  • Griffin Oros, Bearden wide receiver
    3 touchdowns, 169 all-purpose yards; 1 interception
    -Helped the Bulldogs earn their first region win over Jefferson County 33-24
  •  Shawn Gary, South Doyle running back
    28 carries for 207 yards, 3 touchdowns 
    -Helped improve the Cherokees to 7-1 on the season and undefeated in their region (5-0) after beating Halls 21-14

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter