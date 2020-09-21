High school football Player of the Week nominees: week five

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Week five of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:

Shawn Gary, South-Doyle Running Back

16 carries for 2016 yards and four touchdowns

-Helped lead South-Doyle to their fourth win of the season, defeating Sevier County 60-20

CJ Allen, Campbell County Running Back

32 carries for 251 yards and four touchdowns; 1 int

-Assisted the Cougars in defeating Gibbs 41-31

Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Quarterback

415 total yards for 6 TDs

-Rams defeated Notre Dame 49-27 advancing to 5-0

Our Week five winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 23rd.