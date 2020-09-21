High school football Player of the Week nominees: week five

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Week five of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for the player of the week:

  • Shawn Gary, South-Doyle Running Back
    16 carries for 2016 yards and four touchdowns
    -Helped lead South-Doyle to their fourth win of the season, defeating Sevier County 60-20
  • CJ Allen, Campbell County Running Back
    32 carries for 251 yards and four touchdowns; 1 int
    -Assisted the Cougars in defeating Gibbs 41-31
  • Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Quarterback
    415 total yards for 6 TDs
    -Rams defeated Notre Dame 49-27 advancing to 5-0

Our Week five winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter