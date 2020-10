KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Week nine of the high school football season is in the books. Below are our nominees for player of the week:

Desean Bishop, Karns RB – 342 yards 6 TD’s in win over Heritage

Nolan Faust, Halls WR – 165 yards 2 TD’s in win over Central

Kendall Jackson, Oak Ridge RB – 177 yards 2 TD’s in win over Mt. Juliet