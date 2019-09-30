High School football polls: Three No. 1s in Knoxville area

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Oakland (16) 6-0 169 1
- Maryville 5-0 151 2
- Whitehaven 5-1 117 3
- Bradley Central 4-1 113 4
- Brentwood 5-1 99 5
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 91 6
- Ravenwood 4-1 68 7
- Houston 5-0 61 8
- McMinn County 5-0 37 10
- Independence 5-1 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Knoxville Central (15) 6-0 163 1
- Beech (1) 6-0 141 2
- Powell 6-0 124 3
- David Crockett (1) 5-0 104 4
- Summit 6-0 94 5
- Henry County 4-2 80 6
- Knoxville West 6-0 65 7
- Gallatin 6-0 43 NR
- Kirby 4-1 37 8
- South Doyle 5-1 30 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Greeneville (13) 4-1 162 1
- Elizabethton (2) 5-0 139 3
- Haywood County (1) 5-1 134 2
- Anderson County (1) 5-1 118 4
- Nolensville 5-0 104 5
- Hardin County 5-1 91 6
- Livingston Academy 6-0 68 8
- Marshall County 5-1 59 9
- Montgomery Central 5-1 22 NR
- Springfield 4-2 16 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Alcoa (16) 5-1 169 1
- Covington (1) 6-0 149 2
- Pearl-Cohn 6-0 135 3
- Red Bank 5-0 114 4
- East Nashville 6-0 98 5
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-0 83 6
- Loudon 6-0 75 7
- Upperman 5-1 57 8
- South Gibson 5-1 33 9
- Westview 4-2 9 10
(tie) Wooddale 5-1 9 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Peabody (13) 5-0 161 1
- Meigs County (3) 6-0 153 2
- Watertown 5-1 117 3
- Trousdale County 4-1 108 4
- Forrest 6-0 100 6
- South Greene (1) 6-0 79 T8
- Lewis County 4-1 64 T8
- Tyner Academy 3-2 55 5
- Fairley 4-2 26 7
- Houston County 5-0 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 166 1
- Huntingdon (2) 6-0 148 2
- Lake County (1) 5-0 138 3
- Freedom Prep 6-0 118 4
- Fayetteville 6-0 81 7
- Greenback 4-2 76 6
- Cornersville 4-2 52 8
- Coalfield 5-1 49 9
- Greenfield 5-1 40 5
- Monterey 6-0 33 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
- University-Jackson (15) 5-0 159 1
- Fayette Academy (1) 5-1 142 2
- Nashville Christian School (1) 5-0 141 3
- Friendship Christian 4-2 101 4
- Davidson Academy 3-2 94 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
- ECS (15) 5-1 168 1
- Lipscomb Academy (2) 4-1 145 2
- Boyd Buchanan 4-1 116 4
- BGA 4-2 69 3
- Chattanooga Christian 3-2 68 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
- McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1
- Brentwood Academy 5-1 127 2
- Baylor 5-0 114 3
- MUS 5-1 107 4
- Briarcrest 6-0 79 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.
———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.