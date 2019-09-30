High School football polls: Three No. 1s in Knoxville area

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Oakland (16) 6-0 169 1
  2. Maryville 5-0 151 2
  3. Whitehaven 5-1 117 3
  4. Bradley Central 4-1 113 4
  5. Brentwood 5-1 99 5
  6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 91 6
  7. Ravenwood 4-1 68 7
  8. Houston 5-0 61 8
  9. McMinn County 5-0 37 10
  10. Independence 5-1 19 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Knoxville Central (15) 6-0 163 1
  2. Beech (1) 6-0 141 2
  3. Powell 6-0 124 3
  4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 104 4
  5. Summit 6-0 94 5
  6. Henry County 4-2 80 6
  7. Knoxville West 6-0 65 7
  8. Gallatin 6-0 43 NR
  9. Kirby 4-1 37 8
  10. South Doyle 5-1 30 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.

Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Greeneville (13) 4-1 162 1
  2. Elizabethton (2) 5-0 139 3
  3. Haywood County (1) 5-1 134 2
  4. Anderson County (1) 5-1 118 4
  5. Nolensville 5-0 104 5
  6. Hardin County 5-1 91 6
  7. Livingston Academy 6-0 68 8
  8. Marshall County 5-1 59 9
  9. Montgomery Central 5-1 22 NR
  10. Springfield 4-2 16 7
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Alcoa (16) 5-1 169 1
  2. Covington (1) 6-0 149 2
  3. Pearl-Cohn 6-0 135 3
  4. Red Bank 5-0 114 4
  5. East Nashville 6-0 98 5
  6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-0 83 6
  7. Loudon 6-0 75 7
  8. Upperman 5-1 57 8
  9. South Gibson 5-1 33 9
  10. Westview 4-2 9 10
    (tie) Wooddale 5-1 9 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Peabody (13) 5-0 161 1
  2. Meigs County (3) 6-0 153 2
  3. Watertown 5-1 117 3
  4. Trousdale County 4-1 108 4
  5. Forrest 6-0 100 6
  6. South Greene (1) 6-0 79 T8
  7. Lewis County 4-1 64 T8
  8. Tyner Academy 3-2 55 5
  9. Fairley 4-2 26 7
  10. Houston County 5-0 19 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.

Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv

  1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 166 1
  2. Huntingdon (2) 6-0 148 2
  3. Lake County (1) 5-0 138 3
  4. Freedom Prep 6-0 118 4
  5. Fayetteville 6-0 81 7
  6. Greenback 4-2 76 6
  7. Cornersville 4-2 52 8
  8. Coalfield 5-1 49 9
  9. Greenfield 5-1 40 5
  10. Monterey 6-0 33 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.

Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv

  1. University-Jackson (15) 5-0 159 1
  2. Fayette Academy (1) 5-1 142 2
  3. Nashville Christian School (1) 5-0 141 3
  4. Friendship Christian 4-2 101 4
  5. Davidson Academy 3-2 94 5
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv

  1. ECS (15) 5-1 168 1
  2. Lipscomb Academy (2) 4-1 145 2
  3. Boyd Buchanan 4-1 116 4
  4. BGA 4-2 69 3
  5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 68 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.

Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv

  1. McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1
  2. Brentwood Academy 5-1 127 2
  3. Baylor 5-0 114 3
  4. MUS 5-1 107 4
  5. Briarcrest 6-0 79 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.

