High school football: See who won in Tennessee

Tennessee Friday night high school football scores from across the state.
Adamsville 7, Riverside 0
Alcoa 49, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0
Andrews, N.C. 20, Copper Basin 6
Arlington 21, Collierville 14
Bartlett 42, Frayser 8
Baylor 14, MBA 6
Bearden 41, Morristown West 13
Blackman 42, Siegel 8
Bledsoe County 44, Cumberland County 6
Boyd Buchanan 41, Notre Dame 22
Brentwood Academy 27, Ensworth 20
Briarcrest 40, Manassas 0
CAK 9, Grace Christian 7
CBHS 44, Wooddale 18
Chattanooga Christian 28, Knoxville Webb 17
Clearwater Academy, Fla. 18, McCallie 8
Clinton 12, Campbell County 7
Cloudland 46, Johnson County 0
Columbia 22, Stratford 15
Cosby 50, Jellico 6
Creek Wood 46, Portland 0
Cumberland Gap 30, Claiborne County 14
DCA 35, Grace Christian – Franklin 0
Daniel Boone 28, David Crockett 20
Davidson Academy 21, Fayette Academy 8
Douglass 38, Trezevant 12
Dyer County 53, West Creek 0
ECS 33, Munford 13
East Nashville Literature 52, Goodpasture 8
East Robertson 30, Harpeth 6
Elizabethton 14, Sullivan South 13
Fairley 40, Hillcrest 6
Fairview 35, Dickson County 16
Father Ryan 32, Lipscomb Academy 24
Fayette Ware 38, FACS 8
Forrest 37, Cascade 0
Franklin 25, Nolensville 23
Freedom Prep 22, Memphis East 6
Gibbs 28, Knoxville Carter 12
Gibson County 46, Fulton City, Ky. 8
Gordonsville 28, Jo Byrns 0
Greenback 33, Midway 0
Greeneville 49, Grainger 8
Halls 44, Memphis Nighthawks 6
Hampton 64, Unaka 0
Happy Valley 13, Trinity 6
Hardin County 14, Milan 7
Harriman 38, Oakdale 0
Hendersonville 48, Rossview 21
Houston 38, Cordova 7
Howard 26, East Ridge 0
Hunters Lane 27, Whites Creek 6
Jackson North Side 34, Kenwood 6
King’s Academy 59, Grace Baptist 7
Knoxville Catholic 31, Brentwood 13
Knoxville Halls 49, Sevier County 14
Knoxville Hardin Valley 26, Farragut 6
Knoxville West 22, Knoxville Fulton 0
Lausanne Collegiate 40, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 0
Lawrence County 16, Summertown 0
Livingston Academy 41, York Institute 6
MUS 21, White Station 13
Macon County 48, White County 13
Maryville 30, McMinn County 0
McEwen 42, Community 0
McGavock 42, Antioch 8
Meigs County 63, Polk County 0
Memphis Central 40, Melrose 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 45, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 34
Monterey 9, Clay County 6, OT
Mt. Pleasant 24, Eagleville 6
Nashville Christian 42, Rosemark Academy 6
Oakhaven 26, Memphis Business 8
Oakland 80, Coffee County 6
Obion County 41, McKenzie 19
Oliver Springs 27, Coalfield 0
Ooltewah 41, Heritage 14
Peabody 42, Booker T. Washington 6
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 27, Independence 6
Pope John Paul II 41, Centennial 7
Ravenwood 28, Cane Ridge 15
Red Boiling Springs 26, Pickett County 21
Rhea County 41, Karns 14
Ridgeway 22, Brighton 0
Ripley 10, Millington 0
Riverdale 42, Warren County 0
Science Hill 23, Dobyns-Bennett 17
Seymour 35, Lenoir City 13
South Doyle 38, Knoxville Central 10
South Gibson 14, Franklin Road Academy 13
South Pittsburg 52, Sale Creek 6
Springfield 43, Greenbrier 0
St. Benedict 41, Harding Academy 14
St. George’s 24, Bolton 0
Sullivan East 21, Sullivan North 14
Sweetwater 36, Tellico Plains 14
Sycamore 22, Cheatham County 0
Tennessee 49, Cherokee 7
Trinity Christian Academy 7, Jackson Christian 6
Tunica Academy, Miss. 38, Rossville Christian 0
Union County 18, Sullivan Central 12
Volunteer 40, Unicoi County 28
Wartburg Central 16, Sunbright 0
Wayne County 44, Perry County 8
West Carroll 34, South Fulton 30
West Greene 35, Hancock County 18
Westview 51, Waverly Central 18
Westwood 44, Bluff City 0
White House 27, Montgomery Central 17
White House-Heritage 16, Westmoreland 6
Whitehaven 39, Germantown 0
William Blount 21, Cleveland 20
Zion Christian Academy 14, East Hickman 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/