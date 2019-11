High school football: See who won playoff games in Tennessee on Friday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Catholic offensive lineman Bryn Tucker was in the spotlight on Thursday when he received an honorary jersey commemorating his selection to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

"I'm probably going to frame it and maybe put it in my dorm room," Tucker said about the jersey. "It's going to be pretty cool and that's going to get me every time I leave the dorm. It's going to give me motivation to come out there at Clemson and be prepared and focus, that's my objective."