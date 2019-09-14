High School Football: Statewide Tennessee scores

by: The Associated Press

Friday night football scores from across Tennessee.

Anderson County 31, South Doyle 22

Arlington 16, Lewisburg, Miss. 7

Austin-East 70, Knoxville Fulton 36

BGA 35, Franklin-Simpson, Ky. 16

Baylor 52, Chattanooga Central 7

Beech 18, Hendersonville 17

Bledsoe County 14, Grundy County 12

Bradley Central 49, Bearden 21

Brentwood Academy 17, Whitehaven 14

Briarcrest 24, MBA 21

CAK 59, Stone Memorial 20

Campbell County 35, Seymour 13

Cane Ridge 33, Stewarts Creek 23

Cannon County 53, Community 14

Centennial 26, Siegel 7

Center Hill, Miss. 34, Douglass 6

Cherokee 45, Morristown West 17

Chuckey-Doak 34, Sullivan North 7

Claiborne County 54, Unaka 28

Clarksville 45, Rockvale 10

Clay County 29, Cumberland County 0

Cleveland 21, Soddy Daisy 14

Coalfield 54, Sunbright 6

Columbia 48, Nashville Overton 25

Cookeville 43, White County 12

Copper Basin 20, Tellico Plains 8

Cordova 41, Lausanne Collegiate 21

Cornersville 50, Grace Christian – Franklin 13

Covington 42, Brighton 0

Craigmont 38, Frayser 0

Creek Wood 37, Harpeth 7

DCA 24, Middle Tennessee Christian 10

David Crockett 28, Knoxville Webb 21

Davidson Academy 14, Columbia Academy 7

Dickson County 13, McGavock 12

Dyer County 48, Ripley 3

Eagleville 59, Pickett County 18

East Nashville Literature 48, Brainerd 0

Elizabethton 35, Daniel Boone 12

Ensworth 42, CPA 10

Ezell-Harding def. St. Andrew’s, forfeit

FACS 60, Oakhaven 18

Fayette Academy 56, Trinity Christian Academy 24

Fayette Ware 42, Scotts Hill 24

Fayetteville 26, Mt. Pleasant 7

Forrest 35, Moore County 14

Franklin Road Academy 27, St. George’s 25

Freedom Prep 44, Harding Academy 0

Friendship Christian 46, Grace Baptist 7

Gallatin 7, Mt. Juliet 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 59, Cocke County 7

Gibbs 31, Morristown East 6

Gibson County 44, Sheffield 0

Goodpasture 46, RePublic 0

Grace Christian 28, York Institute 7

Greenback 20, Oneida 7

Greeneville 33, Science Hill 24

Greenfield 34, Middle College 32

Halls 49, Gleason 14

Hampton 42, Cloudland 0

Hardin County 35, Dyersburg 0

Haywood County 70, Liberty Magnet 14

Henry County 21, Brentwood 14

Hernando, Miss. 26, Fairley 0

Hickman County 31, Perry County 12

Hillcrest 21, KIPP 7

Hillsboro 49, Kenwood 6

Houston 36, ECS 20

Houston County 35, Jo Byrns 14

Huntingdon 49, Camden Central 6

Huntland 30, Cascade 6

Independence 49, Blackman 7

Jackson Christian 32, Clarksville Academy 28

Jackson County 48, Red Boiling Springs 12

Jackson North Side 46, Bolivar Central 0

Jellico 28, McCreary Central, Ky. 24

King’s Academy 65, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 49

Kingston 28, Rockwood 14

Knoxville Carter 20, Lenoir City 7

Knoxville Central 16, Knoxville Hardin Valley 7

Knoxville Halls 35, Union County 6

Knoxville West 49, Jefferson County 22

Kossuth, Miss. 34, Adamsville 14

Lake County 40, Humboldt 12

Lawrence County 28, Warren County 21

Lebanon 28, LaVergne 27

Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 55, Rossville Christian 6

Lewis County 35, East Robertson 14

Lincoln County 28, Spring Hill 6

Lipscomb Academy 24, Page 14

Livingston Academy 10, Upperman 7

Loretto 13, Collinwood 0

Loudon 56, Sequoyah 7

MUS 50, Melrose 6

Macon County 70, Glencliff 8

McCallie 57, Stellar Prep, Calif. 0

McMinn Central 48, Polk County 25

McMinn County 24, Ooltewah 14

McNairy Central 49, Chester County 0

Meigs County 28, Clinton 0

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 36, Memphis Nighthawks 28

Memphis Central 40, Bartlett 21

Memphis Overton 28, Kingsbury 22

Midway 50, Cosby 7

Milan 21, Lexington 15

Millington 31, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 28

Monterey 34, Harriman 7

Montgomery Central 14, Clarksville NW 7

Nashville Christian 20, Hillwood 6

Oak Ridge 21, Farragut 14

Oakland 35, Germantown 8

Oliver Springs 37, Northview Academy 0

Peabody 30, Jackson South Side 7

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 44, Maplewood 16

Pope John Paul II 28, Father Ryan 17

Portland 31, Greenbrier 7

Powell 49, Karns 6

Ravenwood 61, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 47

Red Bank 21, East Hamilton 14

Ridgeway 41, Mitchell 12

Riverside 27, Wayne County 12

Rossview 17, Clarksville NE 6

Scott County 7, Grainger 6

Sequatchie County 20, Hixson 14

Shelbyville 36, Marshall County 30

Signal Mountain 42, Whitwell 7

Smyrna 27, Riverdale 17

South Fulton 56, Fulton City, Ky. 22

South Gibson 21, Crockett County 14

South Greene 34, West Greene 0

South Pittsburg 63, Marion County 7

Southaven, Miss. 32, Collierville 28

Southwind 35, Munford 34

Springfield 31, Station Camp 10

St. Benedict 46, Bolton 22

Stewart County 40, East Hickman 0

Sullivan Central 32, Pigeon Forge 6

Sullivan South 42, Gate City, Va. 12

Summertown 8, Richland 7

Summit 28, Franklin 14

Tennessee 46, Virginia High, Va. 23

Trousdale County 49, Gordonsville 0

Tullahoma 47, Franklin County 14

Twin Springs, Va. 48, North Greene 12

Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 0

Union City 56, Booker T. Washington 6

University-Jackson 30, Rosemark Academy 7

Volunteer 24, Sullivan East 21

Walnut, Miss. 65, Middleton 32

Wartburg Central 47, Oakdale 0

Watertown 42, DeKalb County 20

Waverly Central 26, Fairview 24

West Carroll 20, Dresden 19

West Creek 18, Cheatham County 17

Westmoreland 51, Whites Creek 6

Westview 52, Obion County 16

White House 32, Hunters Lane 20

White House-Heritage 42, Sycamore 0

White Station 13, CBHS 7

William Blount 44, Heritage 7

Wilson Central 54, Antioch 0

Wooddale 54, Byhalia, Miss. 20

Zion Christian Academy 29, Sale Creek 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

