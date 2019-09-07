High School football: Tennessee statewide scores

It was a busy Friday night across Tennessee for high school football. Here are statewide scores from the Associated Press.

Alcoa 42, Scott County 0

Anderson County 56, Hixson 14

Arlington 43, Kingsbury 0

Austin-East 34, Kingston 22

Bartlett 35, Memphis Overton 14

Baylor 42, Father Ryan 17

Beech 67, Glencliff 0

Blackman 65, Coffee County 0

Boyd Buchanan 28, Knoxville Webb 21

Bradley Central 62, Heritage 14

Brentwood 63, Dickson County 0

Briarcrest 40, Pope John Paul II 7

CAK 32, White County 29

Camden Central 42, Harpeth 14

Cane Ridge 37, McGavock 0

Center Hill, Miss. 44, Southwind 34

Champagnat Catholic, Fla. 25, CPA 0

Chattanooga Central 47, Sequoyah 34

Chattanooga Christian 55, Whitwell 14

Cherokee 27, Morristown East 23

Chuckey-Doak 14, Johnson County 10

Clarksville NW 29, West Creek 12

Clay County 16, Jo Byrns 8

Coalfield 36, Harriman 7

Copper Basin 40, Sale Creek 7

Cornersville 10, Moore County 7

Covington 41, Bolivar Central 0

Creek Wood 45, Greenbrier 7

Crockett County 42, Ripley 21

David Crockett 48, Volunteer 19

DeKalb County 33, Stone Memorial 0

Dobyns-Bennett 39, Bearden 14

Dyersburg 42, Obion County 24

ECS 37, Harding Academy 0

East Hamilton 35, East Ridge 0

East Nashville Literature 21, Giles County 15

East Robertson 21, Cascade 14

Elizabethton 63, Sullivan East 9

Ensworth 33, Knoxville Catholic 28

Evangel Christian, Ala. 82, Ezell-Harding 55

Fairview 34, Cheatham County 6

Fayette Academy 42, Clarksville Academy 7

Fayetteville 20, Huntland 14

Forrest 28, Eagleville 7

Friendship Christian 22, DCA 6

Gallatin 49, Hillsboro 14

Gatlinburg-Pittman 41, Northview Academy 6

Gibson County 39, Halls 0

Goodpasture 42, BGA 7

Gordonsville 42, Pickett County 18

Greenback 61, Sunbright 20

Greeneville 56, Union County 0

Greenfield 50, South Fulton 28

Hancock County 50, Unaka 48, OT

Happy Valley 14, Hampton 8

Hardin County 28, Jackson North Side 21

Hendersonville 48, Station Camp 7

Henry County 48, Dyer County 14

Hernando, Miss. 27, White Station 26

Hillcrest 32, Hamilton 12

Houston 45, Bolton 0

Houston County 34, Scotts Hill 8

Howard 54, Middle Tennessee Christian 27

Hunters Lane 27, Hillwood 24

Huntingdon 56, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 14

Independence 45, Centennial 14

Jackson South Side 34, Chester County 6

Kenwood 30, Clarksville NE 24

King’s Academy 48, Grace Christian – Franklin 7

Kirby 35, Brighton 0

Knoxville Carter 27, Seymour 7

Knoxville Central 55, Sevier County 13

Knoxville Halls 34, Clinton 26

Knoxville West 45, Karns 0

LaVergne 68, Antioch 0

Lake County 52, Dresden 7

Lausanne Collegiate 45, FACS 7

Lewis County 49, Community 22

Lexington 36, Liberty, Ky. 7

Lexington 37, Liberty Magnet 7

Lincoln County 24, Franklin County 13

Lipscomb Academy 56, Franklin Road Academy 26

Livingston Academy 42, Cumberland County 0

Loudon 35, Brainerd 0

MBA 42, St. Benedict 0

MUS 37, CBHS 24

Macon County 55, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7

Maplewood 38, Lawrence County 7

Marion County 47, Polk County 6

Maryville 49, Cleveland 14

McCallie 28, Brentwood Academy 23

McEwen 69, Perry County 7

Meigs County 54, Cumberland Gap 0

Melrose 53, Sheffield 0

Memphis Central 35, Collierville 28

Memphis East 22, Booker T. Washington 8

Middle College 60, Oakhaven 0

Midway 33, Oakdale 8

Millington 48, Frayser 0

Mitchell County, N.C. 38, Trinity 12

Monterey 47, Red Boiling Springs 6

Mt. Juliet 24, Lebanon 7

Mt. Pleasant 40, Richland 14

Munford 71, Craigmont 8

Nashville Christian 21, Davidson Academy 13

Nolensville 35, Spring Hill 7

Notre Dame 25, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13

Oak Ridge 40, Campbell County 0

Oakland 69, Siegel 16

Olive Branch, Miss. 42, Haywood County 7

Oliver Springs 10, Rockwood 0

Oneida 42, Wartburg Central 7

Ooltewah 31, William Blount 7

Page 34, Shelbyville 29

Peabody 42, McKenzie 0

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 42, Stratford 6

Portland 35, Montgomery Central 21

Potts Camp, Miss. 54, Bluff City 0

Powell 34, Knoxville Fulton 0

Ravenwood 28, Franklin 0

Red Bank 28, Signal Mountain 7

Rhea County 27, Walker Valley 21

Riverdale 35, Cookeville 17

Riverside 35, East Hickman 6

Rosemark Academy 34, Jackson Christian 31

Science Hill 52, Knoxville Hardin Valley 14

Sequatchie County 34, Cannon County 21

Smyrna 34, Nashville Overton 14

Soddy Daisy 49, Lenoir City 14

South Doyle 62, Gibbs 17

South Gibson 10, Milan 7

South Greene 51, Cocke County 27

South Panola, Miss. 39, Cordova 13

South Pittsburg 69, Lookout Valley 6

Springfield 42, White House-Heritage 41

St. George’s 35, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 13

Stewarts Creek 28, Clarksville 20

Sullivan North 57, Cosby 31

Sullivan South 24, Grainger 6

Summertown 43, Collinwood 28

Summit 34, Columbia 14

Sweetwater 14, McMinn Central 2

Sycamore 14, Stewart County 12

Tellico Plains 41, Hayesville, N.C. 6

Tennessee 35, Daniel Boone 0

Trezevant 20, Manassas 14

Tyner Academy 32, Bledsoe County 14

Unicoi County 65, North Greene 6

Union City 42, Adamsville 41, OT

University-Jackson 24, Trinity Christian Academy 21

Upperman 42, Smith County 0

Warren County 36, Rockvale 35

Watertown 16, Trousdale County 13

Waverly Central 34, Hickman County 12

Wayne County 48, Middleton 26

West Carroll 42, Humboldt 0

West Greene 31, Claiborne County 28

West Monroe, La. 37, Ridgeway 7

Westmoreland 35, Jackson County 7

Westview 57, McNairy Central 49

Westwood 60, Memphis Business 12

Whitehaven 23, North Little Rock, Ark. 0

Whites Creek 30, RePublic 12

Wilson Central 20, Rossview 14

York Institute 48, Grundy County 14

Zion Christian Academy 53, Memphis Nighthawks 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/