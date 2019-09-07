High School football: Tennessee statewide scores

It was a busy Friday night across Tennessee for high school football. Here are statewide scores from the Associated Press.
Alcoa 42, Scott County 0
Anderson County 56, Hixson 14
Arlington 43, Kingsbury 0
Austin-East 34, Kingston 22
Bartlett 35, Memphis Overton 14
Baylor 42, Father Ryan 17
Beech 67, Glencliff 0
Blackman 65, Coffee County 0
Boyd Buchanan 28, Knoxville Webb 21
Bradley Central 62, Heritage 14
Brentwood 63, Dickson County 0
Briarcrest 40, Pope John Paul II 7
CAK 32, White County 29
Camden Central 42, Harpeth 14
Cane Ridge 37, McGavock 0
Center Hill, Miss. 44, Southwind 34
Champagnat Catholic, Fla. 25, CPA 0
Chattanooga Central 47, Sequoyah 34
Chattanooga Christian 55, Whitwell 14
Cherokee 27, Morristown East 23
Chuckey-Doak 14, Johnson County 10
Clarksville NW 29, West Creek 12
Clay County 16, Jo Byrns 8
Coalfield 36, Harriman 7
Copper Basin 40, Sale Creek 7
Cornersville 10, Moore County 7
Covington 41, Bolivar Central 0
Creek Wood 45, Greenbrier 7
Crockett County 42, Ripley 21
David Crockett 48, Volunteer 19
DeKalb County 33, Stone Memorial 0
Dobyns-Bennett 39, Bearden 14
Dyersburg 42, Obion County 24
ECS 37, Harding Academy 0
East Hamilton 35, East Ridge 0
East Nashville Literature 21, Giles County 15
East Robertson 21, Cascade 14
Elizabethton 63, Sullivan East 9
Ensworth 33, Knoxville Catholic 28
Evangel Christian, Ala. 82, Ezell-Harding 55
Fairview 34, Cheatham County 6
Fayette Academy 42, Clarksville Academy 7
Fayetteville 20, Huntland 14
Forrest 28, Eagleville 7
Friendship Christian 22, DCA 6
Gallatin 49, Hillsboro 14
Gatlinburg-Pittman 41, Northview Academy 6
Gibson County 39, Halls 0
Goodpasture 42, BGA 7
Gordonsville 42, Pickett County 18
Greenback 61, Sunbright 20
Greeneville 56, Union County 0
Greenfield 50, South Fulton 28
Hancock County 50, Unaka 48, OT
Happy Valley 14, Hampton 8
Hardin County 28, Jackson North Side 21
Hendersonville 48, Station Camp 7
Henry County 48, Dyer County 14
Hernando, Miss. 27, White Station 26
Hillcrest 32, Hamilton 12
Houston 45, Bolton 0
Houston County 34, Scotts Hill 8
Howard 54, Middle Tennessee Christian 27
Hunters Lane 27, Hillwood 24
Huntingdon 56, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 14
Independence 45, Centennial 14
Jackson South Side 34, Chester County 6
Kenwood 30, Clarksville NE 24
King’s Academy 48, Grace Christian – Franklin 7
Kirby 35, Brighton 0
Knoxville Carter 27, Seymour 7
Knoxville Central 55, Sevier County 13
Knoxville Halls 34, Clinton 26
Knoxville West 45, Karns 0
LaVergne 68, Antioch 0
Lake County 52, Dresden 7
Lausanne Collegiate 45, FACS 7
Lewis County 49, Community 22
Lexington 36, Liberty, Ky. 7
Lexington 37, Liberty Magnet 7
Lincoln County 24, Franklin County 13
Lipscomb Academy 56, Franklin Road Academy 26
Livingston Academy 42, Cumberland County 0
Loudon 35, Brainerd 0
MBA 42, St. Benedict 0
MUS 37, CBHS 24
Macon County 55, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 7
Maplewood 38, Lawrence County 7
Marion County 47, Polk County 6
Maryville 49, Cleveland 14
McCallie 28, Brentwood Academy 23
McEwen 69, Perry County 7
Meigs County 54, Cumberland Gap 0
Melrose 53, Sheffield 0
Memphis Central 35, Collierville 28
Memphis East 22, Booker T. Washington 8
Middle College 60, Oakhaven 0
Midway 33, Oakdale 8
Millington 48, Frayser 0
Mitchell County, N.C. 38, Trinity 12
Monterey 47, Red Boiling Springs 6
Mt. Juliet 24, Lebanon 7
Mt. Pleasant 40, Richland 14
Munford 71, Craigmont 8
Nashville Christian 21, Davidson Academy 13
Nolensville 35, Spring Hill 7
Notre Dame 25, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13
Oak Ridge 40, Campbell County 0
Oakland 69, Siegel 16
Olive Branch, Miss. 42, Haywood County 7
Oliver Springs 10, Rockwood 0
Oneida 42, Wartburg Central 7
Ooltewah 31, William Blount 7
Page 34, Shelbyville 29
Peabody 42, McKenzie 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 42, Stratford 6
Portland 35, Montgomery Central 21
Potts Camp, Miss. 54, Bluff City 0
Powell 34, Knoxville Fulton 0
Ravenwood 28, Franklin 0
Red Bank 28, Signal Mountain 7
Rhea County 27, Walker Valley 21
Riverdale 35, Cookeville 17
Riverside 35, East Hickman 6
Rosemark Academy 34, Jackson Christian 31
Science Hill 52, Knoxville Hardin Valley 14
Sequatchie County 34, Cannon County 21
Smyrna 34, Nashville Overton 14
Soddy Daisy 49, Lenoir City 14
South Doyle 62, Gibbs 17
South Gibson 10, Milan 7
South Greene 51, Cocke County 27
South Panola, Miss. 39, Cordova 13
South Pittsburg 69, Lookout Valley 6
Springfield 42, White House-Heritage 41
St. George’s 35, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 13
Stewarts Creek 28, Clarksville 20
Sullivan North 57, Cosby 31
Sullivan South 24, Grainger 6
Summertown 43, Collinwood 28
Summit 34, Columbia 14
Sweetwater 14, McMinn Central 2
Sycamore 14, Stewart County 12
Tellico Plains 41, Hayesville, N.C. 6
Tennessee 35, Daniel Boone 0
Trezevant 20, Manassas 14
Tyner Academy 32, Bledsoe County 14
Unicoi County 65, North Greene 6
Union City 42, Adamsville 41, OT
University-Jackson 24, Trinity Christian Academy 21
Upperman 42, Smith County 0
Warren County 36, Rockvale 35
Watertown 16, Trousdale County 13
Waverly Central 34, Hickman County 12
Wayne County 48, Middleton 26
West Carroll 42, Humboldt 0
West Greene 31, Claiborne County 28
West Monroe, La. 37, Ridgeway 7
Westmoreland 35, Jackson County 7
Westview 57, McNairy Central 49
Westwood 60, Memphis Business 12
Whitehaven 23, North Little Rock, Ark. 0
Whites Creek 30, RePublic 12
Wilson Central 20, Rossview 14
York Institute 48, Grundy County 14
Zion Christian Academy 53, Memphis Nighthawks 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/