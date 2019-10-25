High school football: Thursday night scores in Tennessee

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

Lots of football games in Tennessee were played on Thursday night because of expected bad weather on Friday. Here are the scores.

Anderson County 29, East Hamilton 14

BGA 42, Spring Hill 0

Beech 14, Gallatin 10

Bradley Central 49, Soddy Daisy 35

Clarksville 21, Clarksville NW 6

Cookeville 55, Rockvale 14

Covington 53, Sheffield 6

Crockett County 21, University-Jackson 11

Dresden 48, Gleason 13

Fayetteville 41, Whitwell 14

Haywood County 35, Jackson South Side 20

Henry County 40, Clarksville NE 26

Hickman County 35, Loretto 32

Hixson 39, Chattanooga Central 38

Huntingdon 72, Middleton 6

Huntland 35, Cornersville 7

Kingston 13, Pigeon Forge 10

Kirby 34, Memphis Overton 18

Lake County 56, Greenfield 0

Lewis County 31, Camden Central 21

Loudon 49, Walker Valley 7

McNairy Central 48, Lexington 13

Memphis Academy (MAHS) 40, KIPP 6

Middle College 46, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 7

Mitchell 57, Hamilton 0

Mt. Juliet 42, Station Camp 7

Page 44, Lincoln County 7

Powell 27, Oak Ridge 21

Raleigh Egypt 13, Craigmont 6

Sequatchie County 32, Grundy County 0

Shelbyville 43, Franklin County 14

Silverdale Baptist Academy 40, Marion County 21

Smyrna 33, LaVergne 14

Southwind 50, Kingsbury 6

Stewarts Creek 47, Nashville Overton 14

Tullahoma 49, Giles County 28

Tyner Academy 49, Brainerd 6

Upperman 21, Watertown 20

Wilson Central 23, Lebanon 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

