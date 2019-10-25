High school football: Thursday night scores in Tennessee

Lots of football games in Tennessee were played on Thursday night because of expected bad weather on Friday. Here are the scores.
Anderson County 29, East Hamilton 14
BGA 42, Spring Hill 0
Beech 14, Gallatin 10
Bradley Central 49, Soddy Daisy 35
Clarksville 21, Clarksville NW 6
Cookeville 55, Rockvale 14
Covington 53, Sheffield 6
Crockett County 21, University-Jackson 11
Dresden 48, Gleason 13
Fayetteville 41, Whitwell 14
Haywood County 35, Jackson South Side 20
Henry County 40, Clarksville NE 26
Hickman County 35, Loretto 32
Hixson 39, Chattanooga Central 38
Huntingdon 72, Middleton 6
Huntland 35, Cornersville 7
Kingston 13, Pigeon Forge 10
Kirby 34, Memphis Overton 18
Lake County 56, Greenfield 0
Lewis County 31, Camden Central 21
Loudon 49, Walker Valley 7
McNairy Central 48, Lexington 13
Memphis Academy (MAHS) 40, KIPP 6
Middle College 46, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 7
Mitchell 57, Hamilton 0
Mt. Juliet 42, Station Camp 7
Page 44, Lincoln County 7
Powell 27, Oak Ridge 21
Raleigh Egypt 13, Craigmont 6
Sequatchie County 32, Grundy County 0
Shelbyville 43, Franklin County 14
Silverdale Baptist Academy 40, Marion County 21
Smyrna 33, LaVergne 14
Southwind 50, Kingsbury 6
Stewarts Creek 47, Nashville Overton 14
Tullahoma 49, Giles County 28
Tyner Academy 49, Brainerd 6
Upperman 21, Watertown 20
Wilson Central 23, Lebanon 22
