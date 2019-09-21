High school football: Who won statewide in Tennessee

Fright night high school football scores from across Tennessee.
Alcoa 56, Pigeon Forge 0
Anderson County 42, Howard 0
Barren Co., Ky. 41, Hancock County 7
Bartlett 14, Cordova 7
Baylor 24, Ensworth 14
Beech 38, Hunters Lane 6
Blackman 41, Warren County 7
Booker T. Washington 14, Westwood 6, OT
Bradley Central 54, Ooltewah 28
Brentwood 25, Ravenwood 14
Brentwood Academy 50, Father Ryan 7
Briarcrest 57, St. Benedict 0
CAK 28, Silverdale Baptist Academy 14
CBHS 42, Pope John Paul II 21
CPA 28, BGA 0
Camden Central 35, Cheatham County 14
Cane Ridge 58, Antioch 0
Centennial 21, Dickson County 7
Chattanooga Christian 31, Boyd Buchanan 21
Cherokee 49, Volunteer 6
Chuckey-Doak 53, North Greene 18
Clay County 35, Gordonsville 6
Cleveland 45, Heritage 7
Cloudland 30, Hancock County 6
Coalfield 50, Oakdale 0
Coffee County 42, Siegel 29
Collierville 27, White Station 24, OT
Collinwood 24, Perry County 6
Columbia 20, Lincoln County 7
Copper Basin 46, Whitwell 27
Cornersville 20, Mt. Pleasant 0
Covington 53, Westview 7
Crockett County 61, Bolton 14
David Crockett 35, Cocke County 0
DeKalb County 49, Grundy County 12
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Douglass 38, Manassas 0
Dyer County 50, Clarksville NE 20
ECS 38, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 0
Eagleville 46, Community 8
East Hamilton 52, Chattanooga Central 14
East Nashville Literature 42, Whites Creek 0
East Ridge 22, Sequatchie County 6
East Robertson 14, Jackson County 7
Elizabethton 37, Grainger 0
Ezell-Harding 66, Lighthouse Christian 34
FACS 56, St. George’s 28
Fairley 34, Mitchell 0
Fairview 34, Sycamore 14
Farragut 42, Morristown West 14
Fayette Academy 55, Rosemark Academy 19
Fayette Ware 50, Kingsbury 6
Fayetteville 27, Moore County 14
Forrest 41, Loretto 7
Franklin Road Academy 42, DCA 32
Freedom Prep 35, Middle College 7
Friendship Christian 42, Davidson Academy 32
Fulton Co., Ky. 48, Humboldt 12
Gallatin 42, Hillwood 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 51, Scott County 6
Gibbs 42, Campbell County 14
Gibson County 61, Union City 35
Grace Christian 35, Notre Dame 6
Greenback 50, Oliver Springs 0
Greeneville 49, Austin-East 22
Greenfield 26, Dresden 18
Happy Valley 40, Cosby 7
Hardin County 35, Jackson South Side 2
Harriman 49, Sunbright 14
Haywood County 28, Dyersburg 21
Henry County 35, Clarksville 13
Hillsboro 72, Glencliff 0
Hixson 43, Sequoyah 14
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 21, Middleton 20
Holmes County Central, Miss. 27, Memphis Central 14
Houston 46, Arlington 14
Houston County 48, East Hickman 6
Huntingdon 43, McEwen 13
Independence 28, Franklin 27
Jellico 30, Unaka 16
Jo Byrns 44, Red Boiling Springs 14
Johnson County 22, West Greene 21
Karns 28, Knoxville Fulton 20
Kenwood 30, Clarksville NW 17
King’s Academy 77, Bell Buckle 35
Kingston 46, Northview Academy 8
Knoxville Central 49, Seymour 3
Knoxville West 24, Oak Ridge 7
Lausanne Collegiate 49, Harding Academy 0
Lebanon 21, Hendersonville 20
Lexington 33, Jackson North Side 21
Liberty Magnet 21, Chester County 0
Lipscomb Academy 63, Goodpasture 21
Livingston Academy 42, Stone Memorial 7
Loudon 38, Signal Mountain 14
MBA 17, MUS 14
Macon County 48, Cumberland County 12
Marshall Aca., Miss. 49, Rossville Christian 2
Marshall County 35, Maplewood 20
McCallie 56, Knoxville Catholic 19
McKenzie 41, Halls 6
McMinn County 42, William Blount 17
Meigs County 42, Rockwood 7
Middle Tennessee Christian 35, Grace Baptist 0
Midway 27, Wartburg Central 26
Milan 47, Bolivar Central 0
Millington 20, Trezevant 14
Monterey 63, Pickett County 16
Montgomery Central 22, Creek Wood 21, OT
Mt. Juliet 42, Wilson Central 17
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 35, Grace Christian – Franklin 16
Munford 17, Brighton 14
Nashville Christian 28, Columbia Academy 0
Nolensville 43, Lawrence County 0
Oakland 49, Cookeville 0
Olive Branch, Miss. 20, Germantown 13
Oneida 44, Cumberland Gap 14
Peabody 42, Adamsville 7
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) def. RePublic, forfeit
Powell 48, Clinton 7
Red Bank 62, McMinn Central 0
Rhea County 48, Lenoir City 3
Richland 42, Lookout Valley 6
Ridgeway 36, Memphis Overton 6
Ripley 28, Obion County 27
Riverdale 42, Rockvale 0
Riverside 27, Hickman County 20
Rossview 42, Station Camp 7
Science Hill 42, Jefferson County 8
Smith County 34, York Institute 12
Smyrna 31, McGavock 20
South Doyle 60, Sevier County 20
South Gibson 28, McNairy Central 20
South Greene 22, Sullivan North 0
South Pittsburg 53, Huntland 7
Southwind 20, Kirby 0
Springfield 34, White House 24
Stewart County 40, Harpeth 6
Stewarts Creek 24, LaVergne 6
Stratford 22, Giles County 6
Sullivan South 47, Sullivan Central 23
Summertown 21, Lewis County 14
Summit 36, Nashville Overton 7
Sweetwater 28, Brainerd 6
Tellico Plains 22, Polk County 14
Tennessee 42, Morristown East 7
Trinity 40, Cherokee, N.C. 0
Trinity Christian Academy 35, Clarksville Academy 14
Trousdale County 44, Westmoreland 6
Tullahoma 50, Spring Hill 10
Tyner Academy 48, Marion County 0
Unicoi County 65, Claiborne County 13
Union County 27, Sullivan East 20
University-Jackson 50, Jackson Christian 13
Upperman 39, Cannon County 6
Walker Valley 32, White County 29
Watertown 34, Cascade 13
Waverly Central 35, Scotts Hill 0
West Carroll 48, Gleason 8
West Creek 51, Portland 50
White House-Heritage 42, Greenbrier 35, OT
Whitehaven 17, Southaven, Miss. 6
Wooddale 55, Craigmont 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/