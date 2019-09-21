High school football: Who won statewide in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A hat placed delicately on a trademark stool paved the way for an emotional night at Carter High School. The stool symbolic of defensive line coach Clyde Moore who passed away earlier this week as a result of complications from diabetes. Moore's legacy at Carter spanned a surplus of twenty years starting in 1995 with Carter middle school.

The Hornets posted 345 yards of offense in Thursday's 19-18 loss to Halls. The Red Devils victory marking the first time since the 1996 football season that Halls started the year with five consecutive wins.

Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 38, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind 0