High school football: Who won statewide in Tennessee

High School

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Fright night high school football scores from across Tennessee.

Alcoa 56, Pigeon Forge 0

Anderson County 42, Howard 0

Barren Co., Ky. 41, Hancock County 7

Bartlett 14, Cordova 7

Baylor 24, Ensworth 14

Beech 38, Hunters Lane 6

Blackman 41, Warren County 7

Booker T. Washington 14, Westwood 6, OT

Bradley Central 54, Ooltewah 28

Brentwood 25, Ravenwood 14

Brentwood Academy 50, Father Ryan 7

Briarcrest 57, St. Benedict 0

CAK 28, Silverdale Baptist Academy 14

CBHS 42, Pope John Paul II 21

CPA 28, BGA 0

Camden Central 35, Cheatham County 14

Cane Ridge 58, Antioch 0

Centennial 21, Dickson County 7

Chattanooga Christian 31, Boyd Buchanan 21

Cherokee 49, Volunteer 6

Chuckey-Doak 53, North Greene 18

Clay County 35, Gordonsville 6

Cleveland 45, Heritage 7

Cloudland 30, Hancock County 6

Coalfield 50, Oakdale 0

Coffee County 42, Siegel 29

Collierville 27, White Station 24, OT

Collinwood 24, Perry County 6

Columbia 20, Lincoln County 7

Copper Basin 46, Whitwell 27

Cornersville 20, Mt. Pleasant 0

Covington 53, Westview 7

Crockett County 61, Bolton 14

David Crockett 35, Cocke County 0

DeKalb County 49, Grundy County 12

Dobyns-Bennett 42, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0

Douglass 38, Manassas 0

Dyer County 50, Clarksville NE 20

ECS 38, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 0

Eagleville 46, Community 8

East Hamilton 52, Chattanooga Central 14

East Nashville Literature 42, Whites Creek 0

East Ridge 22, Sequatchie County 6

East Robertson 14, Jackson County 7

Elizabethton 37, Grainger 0

Ezell-Harding 66, Lighthouse Christian 34

FACS 56, St. George’s 28

Fairley 34, Mitchell 0

Fairview 34, Sycamore 14

Farragut 42, Morristown West 14

Fayette Academy 55, Rosemark Academy 19

Fayette Ware 50, Kingsbury 6

Fayetteville 27, Moore County 14

Forrest 41, Loretto 7

Franklin Road Academy 42, DCA 32

Freedom Prep 35, Middle College 7

Friendship Christian 42, Davidson Academy 32

Fulton Co., Ky. 48, Humboldt 12

Gallatin 42, Hillwood 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 51, Scott County 6

Gibbs 42, Campbell County 14

Gibson County 61, Union City 35

Grace Christian 35, Notre Dame 6

Greenback 50, Oliver Springs 0

Greeneville 49, Austin-East 22

Greenfield 26, Dresden 18

Happy Valley 40, Cosby 7

Hardin County 35, Jackson South Side 2

Harriman 49, Sunbright 14

Haywood County 28, Dyersburg 21

Henry County 35, Clarksville 13

Hillsboro 72, Glencliff 0

Hixson 43, Sequoyah 14

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 21, Middleton 20

Holmes County Central, Miss. 27, Memphis Central 14

Houston 46, Arlington 14

Houston County 48, East Hickman 6

Huntingdon 43, McEwen 13

Independence 28, Franklin 27

Jellico 30, Unaka 16

Jo Byrns 44, Red Boiling Springs 14

Johnson County 22, West Greene 21

Karns 28, Knoxville Fulton 20

Kenwood 30, Clarksville NW 17

King’s Academy 77, Bell Buckle 35

Kingston 46, Northview Academy 8

Knoxville Central 49, Seymour 3

Knoxville West 24, Oak Ridge 7

Lausanne Collegiate 49, Harding Academy 0

Lebanon 21, Hendersonville 20

Lexington 33, Jackson North Side 21

Liberty Magnet 21, Chester County 0

Lipscomb Academy 63, Goodpasture 21

Livingston Academy 42, Stone Memorial 7

Loudon 38, Signal Mountain 14

MBA 17, MUS 14

Macon County 48, Cumberland County 12

Marshall Aca., Miss. 49, Rossville Christian 2

Marshall County 35, Maplewood 20

McCallie 56, Knoxville Catholic 19

McKenzie 41, Halls 6

McMinn County 42, William Blount 17

Meigs County 42, Rockwood 7

Middle Tennessee Christian 35, Grace Baptist 0

Midway 27, Wartburg Central 26

Milan 47, Bolivar Central 0

Millington 20, Trezevant 14

Monterey 63, Pickett County 16

Montgomery Central 22, Creek Wood 21, OT

Mt. Juliet 42, Wilson Central 17

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 35, Grace Christian – Franklin 16

Munford 17, Brighton 14

Nashville Christian 28, Columbia Academy 0

Nolensville 43, Lawrence County 0

Oakland 49, Cookeville 0

Olive Branch, Miss. 20, Germantown 13

Oneida 44, Cumberland Gap 14

Peabody 42, Adamsville 7

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) def. RePublic, forfeit

Powell 48, Clinton 7

Red Bank 62, McMinn Central 0

Rhea County 48, Lenoir City 3

Richland 42, Lookout Valley 6

Ridgeway 36, Memphis Overton 6

Ripley 28, Obion County 27

Riverdale 42, Rockvale 0

Riverside 27, Hickman County 20

Rossview 42, Station Camp 7

Science Hill 42, Jefferson County 8

Smith County 34, York Institute 12

Smyrna 31, McGavock 20

South Doyle 60, Sevier County 20

South Gibson 28, McNairy Central 20

South Greene 22, Sullivan North 0

South Pittsburg 53, Huntland 7

Southwind 20, Kirby 0

Springfield 34, White House 24

Stewart County 40, Harpeth 6

Stewarts Creek 24, LaVergne 6

Stratford 22, Giles County 6

Sullivan South 47, Sullivan Central 23

Summertown 21, Lewis County 14

Summit 36, Nashville Overton 7

Sweetwater 28, Brainerd 6

Tellico Plains 22, Polk County 14

Tennessee 42, Morristown East 7

Trinity 40, Cherokee, N.C. 0

Trinity Christian Academy 35, Clarksville Academy 14

Trousdale County 44, Westmoreland 6

Tullahoma 50, Spring Hill 10

Tyner Academy 48, Marion County 0

Unicoi County 65, Claiborne County 13

Union County 27, Sullivan East 20

University-Jackson 50, Jackson Christian 13

Upperman 39, Cannon County 6

Walker Valley 32, White County 29

Watertown 34, Cascade 13

Waverly Central 35, Scotts Hill 0

West Carroll 48, Gleason 8

West Creek 51, Portland 50

White House-Heritage 42, Greenbrier 35, OT

Whitehaven 17, Southaven, Miss. 6

Wooddale 55, Craigmont 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

