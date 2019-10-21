How they rank: Tennessee high school football polls

High School

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Oakland (18) 8-0 188 1
  2. Maryville 8-0 171 2
  3. Whitehaven 6-1 130 3
  4. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 8-0 126 4
  5. Brentwood 7-1 114 5
  6. Ravenwood 7-1 95 6
  7. Houston 8-0 86 7
  8. McMinn County 8-0 52 9
  9. Bradley Central 6-2 42 8
  10. Stewarts Creek 7-1 20 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Knoxville Central (16) 8-0 177 1
  2. Beech (1) 8-0 154 2
  3. Powell (1) 8-0 149 3
  4. Gallatin (1) 8-0 122 6
  5. Henry County 6-2 86 7
  6. Knoxville West 7-1 84 5
  7. Page 7-1 75 10
  8. Tennessee 7-1 65 NR
  9. David Crockett 6-1 57 4
  10. Shelbyville 7-1 37 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Summit 12.

Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Elizabethton (17) 8-0 185 2
  2. Haywood County (1) 7-1 156 3
  3. Anderson County (1) 7-1 144 4
  4. Nolensville 8-0 129 5
  5. Greeneville 6-2 121 1
  6. Hardin County 7-1 96 6
  7. Livingston Academy 8-0 87 7
  8. Montgomery Central 7-1 53 8
  9. Marshall County 7-2 35 9
  10. Creek Wood 7-1 26 10
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Alcoa (18) 7-1 189 1
  2. Pearl-Cohn (1) 8-0 168 2
  3. Red Bank 8-0 152 3
  4. Loudon 8-0 135 4
  5. Upperman 7-1 98 6
  6. South Gibson 7-1 93 9
  7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 70 8
  8. Wooddale 7-1 44 10
  9. Covington 6-2 40 5
  10. East Nashville 6-2 22 7
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Stratford 20.

Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Peabody (19) 8-0 190 1
  2. Watertown 7-1 148 2
  3. Trousdale County 7-1 145 3
  4. Meigs County 7-1 136 4
  5. Forrest 8-0 128 5
  6. Lewis County 6-1 84 7
  7. Fairley 6-2 56 10
  8. South Greene 8-1 44 6
  9. Hampton 6-2 43 NR
  10. Houston County 7-1 29 8
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv

  1. South Pittsburg (15) 7-0 185 1
  2. Huntingdon (4) 9-0 164 2
  3. Lake County 8-0 147 3
  4. Fayetteville 8-0 125 5
  5. Greenback 6-2 105 6
  6. Monterey 8-0 97 7
  7. Greenfield 7-1 76 8
  8. Coalfield 6-2 63 9
  9. Cornersville 5-3 29 10
  10. Clay County 6-2 12 NR
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv

  1. Nashville Christian School (19) 8-0 190 1
  2. Davidson Academy 6-2 156 3
  3. Friendship Christian 6-2 146 4
  4. University-Jackson 6-2 134 5
  5. Fayette Academy 5-3 110 2
    Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv

  1. ECS (16) 7-1 184 1
  2. Boyd Buchanan (3) 7-1 164 2
  3. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 142 4
  4. Grace Christian 7-1 126 T5
  5. BGA 5-3 63 T5
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 25. CAK 24. Lausanne Collegiate 17. CPA 15.

Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv

  1. McCallie (18) 8-0 180 1
  2. Briarcrest 8-0 159 2
  3. MUS 7-1 140 3
  4. Baylor 7-1 133 4
  5. MBA 5-3 101 5
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24.

———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter