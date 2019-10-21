How they rank: Tennessee high school football polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 21, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
- Oakland (18) 8-0 188 1
- Maryville 8-0 171 2
- Whitehaven 6-1 130 3
- Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 8-0 126 4
- Brentwood 7-1 114 5
- Ravenwood 7-1 95 6
- Houston 8-0 86 7
- McMinn County 8-0 52 9
- Bradley Central 6-2 42 8
- Stewarts Creek 7-1 20 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Knoxville Central (16) 8-0 177 1
- Beech (1) 8-0 154 2
- Powell (1) 8-0 149 3
- Gallatin (1) 8-0 122 6
- Henry County 6-2 86 7
- Knoxville West 7-1 84 5
- Page 7-1 75 10
- Tennessee 7-1 65 NR
- David Crockett 6-1 57 4
- Shelbyville 7-1 37 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Summit 12.
Division I – Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Elizabethton (17) 8-0 185 2
- Haywood County (1) 7-1 156 3
- Anderson County (1) 7-1 144 4
- Nolensville 8-0 129 5
- Greeneville 6-2 121 1
- Hardin County 7-1 96 6
- Livingston Academy 8-0 87 7
- Montgomery Central 7-1 53 8
- Marshall County 7-2 35 9
- Creek Wood 7-1 26 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Alcoa (18) 7-1 189 1
- Pearl-Cohn (1) 8-0 168 2
- Red Bank 8-0 152 3
- Loudon 8-0 135 4
- Upperman 7-1 98 6
- South Gibson 7-1 93 9
- Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 70 8
- Wooddale 7-1 44 10
- Covington 6-2 40 5
- East Nashville 6-2 22 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stratford 20.
Division I – Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- Peabody (19) 8-0 190 1
- Watertown 7-1 148 2
- Trousdale County 7-1 145 3
- Meigs County 7-1 136 4
- Forrest 8-0 128 5
- Lewis County 6-1 84 7
- Fairley 6-2 56 10
- South Greene 8-1 44 6
- Hampton 6-2 43 NR
- Houston County 7-1 29 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- South Pittsburg (15) 7-0 185 1
- Huntingdon (4) 9-0 164 2
- Lake County 8-0 147 3
- Fayetteville 8-0 125 5
- Greenback 6-2 105 6
- Monterey 8-0 97 7
- Greenfield 7-1 76 8
- Coalfield 6-2 63 9
- Cornersville 5-3 29 10
- Clay County 6-2 12 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Nashville Christian School (19) 8-0 190 1
- Davidson Academy 6-2 156 3
- Friendship Christian 6-2 146 4
- University-Jackson 6-2 134 5
- Fayette Academy 5-3 110 2
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class AA
Record Pts Prv
- ECS (16) 7-1 184 1
- Boyd Buchanan (3) 7-1 164 2
- Franklin Road Academy 7-1 142 4
- Grace Christian 7-1 126 T5
- BGA 5-3 63 T5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 25. CAK 24. Lausanne Collegiate 17. CPA 15.
Division II – Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
- McCallie (18) 8-0 180 1
- Briarcrest 8-0 159 2
- MUS 7-1 140 3
- Baylor 7-1 133 4
- MBA 5-3 101 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Ensworth 24.
———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.