JP Payne named boys basketball coach at Grace Christian Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – JP Payne has been named boys basketball coach at Grace Christian Academy, the school said Friday.

Payne will also serve as the Upper School Dean of Students.

Since joining the Grace Christian Academy faculty, Payne has worked as an 8th-grade math teacher, middle school basketball coach, and assistant varsity football coach. He also has four years of prior coaching experience.

A graduate of the University of the Cumberlands, Payne holds a Bachelor of Science degree in

Accounting and a Master of Arts in Teaching with an emphasis in Business and Marketing.

He played football in college for one season and basketball four seasons.

He is a former assistant basketball coach at Williamsburg High School in Kentucky for four seasons where the team made it to the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2015.

While on staff at Grace Christian Academy, Payne has served as assistant middle school basketball coach (2017-2018), head middle school boys basketball coach (2018-2019), and assistant high school basketball coach (2019-2020).

Payne has also been a part of the varsity football coaching staff as an assistant coach under head coach Rusty Bradley.

“I am invested and passionate about our program becoming the best it can be this year and in seasons to come,” Payne said. “I look forward to coaching and developing our team at GCA into young men with a love for Christ and building better basketball players.”