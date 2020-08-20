Karns High School cancels first two games of football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Karns High School has canceled its first two games of the season on the eve of their season opener.

Karns was set to open the season Friday on the road against Walker Valley before hosting Halls. Practice is also canceled for the team according to a Knox County Schools spokesperson. The spokesperson did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

The move comes on heels of Bearden High School also canceling its first two games of the season. Bearden High School football coaches and players tested positive for COVID-19 according to information shared with Knox County school board members.

Four of the 10 coaches are said to have tested positive for the virus, and in the last week at least three players have tested positive. Several coaches are in isolation for the virus.

Bearden was to begin the year Friday at home against West High School and take on Maryville Aug. 28.

