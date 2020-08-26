Kingston High School won’t play football games for two weeks

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday Frenzy logo, jpg version

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Following health department guidelines, Kingston High School will not be playing football the next two weeks, the school’s athletic director confirmed Wednesday.

The decision affects football games for the Roane County school against Oliver Springs and Austin East.

Kingston Athletic Director Bruce Robinette did not say whether the health concerns related to COVID-19.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter