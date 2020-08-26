Kingston High School won’t play football games for two weeks

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Following health department guidelines, Kingston High School will not be playing football the next two weeks, the school’s athletic director confirmed Wednesday.
The decision affects football games for the Roane County school against Oliver Springs and Austin East.
Kingston Athletic Director Bruce Robinette did not say whether the health concerns related to COVID-19.
