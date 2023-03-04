COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in school history, the Knoxville Catholic Lady Irish won a state title in girls’ basketball. The Irish battled to defeat Ensworth 64-59.

The Lady Irish 12-2 to start the game but settled in late in the first quarter. Catholic took its first lead of the game with 4:51 left in the second quarter when Sydney Mains made three free throws.

Mains took over the big stage. The junior poured in 33 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

Amaya Redd helped chip in 14 while grabbing seven boards.

This was the Catholic’s third appearance at state and second in the state title game. They previously lost in the final in 2021.