Knox Catholic’s Kuerschen chooses Penn State

Knox Catholic senior Cassie Kuerschen signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Penn State Thursday.

The Nittnay Lions have one of the top programs in the country and Kuerschen says that success helped her make the decision.

“I really wanted to play at the highest level I possibly could. That’s always been my dream as a kid, said Kuerschen. “That’s why I play volleyball to go as far and as big as I can. Whenever it came down to the decision, like they were saying it was a leap of faith. It was definitely the right one and to be able to play at this level for the next four years is definitely a blessing.

Kuerschen helped lead Knox Catholic to a third place finish at the state tournament in October.