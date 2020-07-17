Knoxville Catholic football player tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic has suspended football practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will shut down football workouts for the next two weeks.

The TSSAA dead period ended July 5, allowing teams to return to organized workouts and practices.

This is a developing story.

Confirmed: Knoxville Catholic Football has had a player test positive for Covid-19 and will be shutting down their workouts for the next two weeks as a result. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) July 16, 2020

LATEST SPORTS