KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic has suspended football practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The school will shut down football workouts for the next two weeks.
The TSSAA dead period ended July 5, allowing teams to return to organized workouts and practices.
This is a developing story.
LATEST SPORTS
- Knoxville Catholic football player tests positive for COVID-19
- Win-win: Henry says deal works for him; Titans get cap space
- BIG EAST becomes latest conference to switch to conference-only schedule this fall
- Safety concerns persist as IOC says Olympics without fans ‘something we don’t want’
- NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic