Knoxville Catholic football player tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic has suspended football practice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will shut down football workouts for the next two weeks.

The TSSAA dead period ended July 5, allowing teams to return to organized workouts and practices.

This is a developing story.

