Knoxville Catholic tabs Korey Mobbs as new football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic is dipping into Atlanta to get its next head football coach.

The high school named Korey Mobbs as its next football coach on Wednesday.

Mobbs helped begin the Lanier High School football program. The school was opened in 2010 in Gwinnett County just outside of Atlanta. In eight seasons of varsity football Mobbs helped develop three All-Americans, including the No. 7 overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft Derrick Brown, as well as 70 college football signees at the Class 6A school.

Lanier won two regional championships, made the Georgia Sweet 16 three years and made six consecutive playoff appearances under Mobbs. Mobbs has coached for 16 years and has a 58-22 record as a head coach.

“Coach Mobbs builds programs that personify class and excellence, and his teams compete with relentless energy,” Dickie Sompayrac, president of Knoxville Catholic High School, said. “He has compiled an impressive record and his passion and enthusiasm for the game of football is contagious. We look forward to coach Mobbs leading the Fighting Irish on and off the field.”

Former coach Steve Matthews was suspended on April 2 after his arrest for drunken driving and drug possession. He resigned three days later.