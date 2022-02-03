Rankin won 13 state championships in 16 seasons at Alcoa and retires as the winningest high school football coach in Tennessee history.

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Legendary Alcoa Football coach Gary Rankin is stepping down just months after winning his 17th career state championship.

Rankin won 13 state championships in 16 seasons while head coach at Alcoa and retires as the winningest coach in Tennessee High School Football history. He finishes with a record of 215-21 at Alcoa after winning his 7th straight state championship back in December.

“I consider it both a privilege and an honor to have worked with Coach Rankin. I want to thank him for his dedication, his commitment, his innovative approach and his professionalism. Alcoa’s success is a testimony to Coach Rankin and his staff. We have worked together, argued together, shared our problems and hopes together, and established ourselves as a team – not always in agreement, but always together. Thank you for the memories and friendship. Go Tornadoes.” Alcoa Athletic Director Josh Stephens

Rankin began is 40-year head coaching career at Smith County High School in 1982 before joining Murfreesboro Riverdale in 1990, where he won 4 state titles. He took over at Alcoa in 2006.

Rankin was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Following the announcement, Alcoa has named Brian Nix as the new head football coach of the Tornadoes. He has been a part of 15 State Championships at Alcoa and was recently honored with the 2021 Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coaches in the state of Tennessee.

“Alcoa is excited and blessed to welcome Coach Nix into his new role as head coach. His passion for Alcoa football, and the desire to build upon Coach Rankin’s legacy of developing young players for lives of service, will tremendously benefit our program,” Stephens said. “With his strong understanding of Alcoa’s mission, culture, and reputation as a relationship-builder. Coach Nix will work in partnership with his players and their families to advance the tradition of Alcoa excellence.”

Nix started coaching at Maryville College in 2000 before coaching at Colorado Springs for 3 seasons. He returned to Alcoa in 2004 as the defensive coordinator.

School leaders will formally introduce Nix as head coach Monday, Feb. 7 in the Alcoa High School Lyceum. The event will begin at 5 p.m.