Lenoir City – Greenback high school football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Friday afternoon, Lenoir City High School announced its football game against Greenback High School was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This after a Greenback player had tested positive for the virus.

They were set to face off Friday night at Greenback at 7:30 p.m. No word yet on a rescheduled game date.

