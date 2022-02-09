KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fulton High School football coach Rob Black, a six-time state champion and one of only 16 coaches in the history of Knox County high school football to win more than 100 games, announced Wednesday he will step down.

Black has spent more than 30 years coaching at Fulton, including the last 11 seasons as head coach. A member of Fulton’s Class of 1984, he spent several years as a volunteer coach after graduating from Carson-Newman University before officially joining the Falcons staff in 1991.

“Rob Black represents all that is good about Fulton High School,” said Fulton Principal Seth Smith. “He has served this school community his entire life and will continue to do so. His accomplishments on the field speak for themselves. He is a winner in every sense of the word and imprint on this school will never fade. We are beyond thankful for him and his efforts in leading our football program over the last 30 years.”

Black became the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in 1992 where he helped the team to five BlueCross Bowl appearances and three state championships in 2003, 2004 and 2006. He was promoted to head coach in 2011.

Fulton won three consecutive state championships under Black from 2012-14. The 2013 season saw the Falcons set a TSSAA record for points scored in a season, 862, and become the first team in school history to go undefeated. Black’s team notched their second straight undefeated season in 2014 en route to another state title.

From 2012 to 2015, Fulton won 37 consecutive games.

“Rob Black is Fulton High School. While he has achieved tremendous success as our football coach, he has served Fulton in so many ways. To say Rob is a one of a kind is an understatement of major proportions. He grew up as a ball boy here, played here, coached and taught here, and nobody loves Fulton more than Rob. He coached with class and integrity and did things the right way. He ran a program that we could all be proud of, win or lose. Rob is one of my best friends, and I am thankful for his friendship and his impact on my life.” Fulton Athletic Director Jody Wright