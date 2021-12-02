OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shortly after stepping down from his role as the head football coach for the Oak Ridge Wildcats, Joe Gaddis has stepped in as the high school’s interim athletic director.

The high school made the announcement Thursday afternoon and in part said, “Coach Gaddis has been an essential part of Oak Ridge athletics for the past two decades. After leading the Oak Ridge Wildcats from 1988 to 1998 and a return home from 2013 to 2021, our hall of fame coach, Joe Gaddis decided to retire from coaching after the 2021 football season.”

Oak Ridge High School also added its gratitude for Gaddis’ continued commitment to the community and the athletic program.