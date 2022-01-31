KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the Halls Red Devils boys basketball team took to the court against their region rival Anderson County on Friday night, the student section called out the name of a newcomer in the starting lineup.

“Maddox Shields,” was repeated in unison followed by rhythmic clapping. Shields opened the scoring for the Red Devils and fans from both teams clapped and cheered while Maddox was greeted by his teammates. It was a magical moment one year in the making.

Shields is the team manager for the Halls boys basketball team. He was a manager in middle school and wanted to keep his duties at the next level. Red Devils Clint Sharp got wind of the request and brought him on the same year he took over the program.

“He wanted to be part of the team. I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was a good experience for our guys. I thought it would bring us together a lot and help build our culture within our program, and it has,” Sharp said.

Maddox, 19, has Down syndrome. Maddox is the oldest of four children for Tina and Robert Shields.

“Having a special needs child is somewhat isolating so that’s hard, but he’s such a gift,” said Tina. “If people take the time to get to know these kids and these adults like this he teaches us so much more than we teach him. You’ve heard the saying what would Jesus do, he lives that.”

Tina prayed that Maddox would have the “full” high school experience filled with friends, clubs, activities, milestones, and memorable moments, including experiencing Senior Night. His teammates felt the same.

“We wanted him to start because of what we were going to experience. It’s our Senior Night, we wanted him to get that same experience because he’s a senior. That’s what it should be,” said senior shooting guard Luke Simpson. “Everybody should get that chance. So he deserved it.”

Simpson and the Red Devils team view Maddox as a little brother. They protect Maddox, make sure he is at practice and assist him in having a teenage experience that includes riding Go-Karts for team bonding.

“We’ve gone to ride Go-Karts and they refuse to let anyone get close to him and just protect him. He’s just parts of the guys, he’s part of the program. If he happens to miss a practice they’re like, “Where’s Maddox? Where’s Maddox?” He’s part of the team,” said Coach Sharp.

Sharp called the Mavericks’ head coach Derek Wallace about the idea of letting Maddox start in the game and score a bucket, and Wallace agreed without any hesitation.

“It’s great for Maddox and it’s great for us to be a part of it,” Wallace said.

During the third quarter of the Lady Red Devils game, Maddox joined his teammates in the locker room and found out he was starting and would get to wear a red and white jersey. After, he was honored at halfcourt before the game along with his fellow senior classmates who danced or played basketball. Then, it was time for the game.

Maddox led the Red Devils out in warm-ups making a bucket out of the gate and his fellow classmates in the student section erupted. Maddox always partakes in the team’s shoot-around and warm-ups but this night was different, filled with anticipation. Maddox was introduced in the starting line-up and then it was time for the moment a year in the making.

Maddox ran the ball to the baseline and tried a lay-up but missed. His teammate was there for the rebound. He passed the ball right back to Maddox who scored the first two points for Halls and the crowd erupted.

Halls had a large lead by the final two minutes of the game, so Sharp subbed in some seniors off of the bench. “Maddox Shields” chants started to ring through the gym. A few buckets later, with 25 seconds left in the contest, Maddox subbed in and was given one last shot.

Maddox scored the final bucket of the night in the Red Devils’ 84-59 win.

“It’s that moment you pray for and you just hope that maybe your child will get a chance to have it and he’s living it,” said Tina. “It’s hard not holding it together because I know he will remember this forever.”

“The biggest concern was how are they going to get him out of uniform after tonight because he’s going to want to play again.”

A moment a year in the making that will last a lifetime.