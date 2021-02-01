Maryville hosts signing ceremony, 3 Rebels to 2 NAIA schools

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three former Maryville Rebels signed National Letters of Intent on Monday to continue their football careers.

Running back Parker McGill signed with the University of the Cumberlands (NAIA).

McGill rushed for over 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns in the last two seasons at Maryville.

“I went on a visit in January and I loved it,” said McGill. “I liked all the coaches, all the coaches were cool. They have a really nice campus and the football team is getting better every year.”

Maryville held a signing day ceremony this morning & RB Parker McGill is headed to the University of the Cumberlands





Wide receiver Nick Dagel signed with Lindsey Wilson College (NAIA).

Dagel led the Rebels with 37 catches for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

“It’s a coaching staff that reminds me a lot of Maryville,” said Dagel. “That’s just something I definitely want to go play for and pursue.”

Maryville held a signing day ceremony this morning & WR Nick Dagel is headed to the Lindsey Wilson College







Linebacker Lou Burchfield signed with Lindsey Wilson College (NAIA).

Burchfield finished with 203 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks the last two seasons combined at Maryville.

“We’ve dreamed about this day for years,” said Burchfield. “We’ve always known we wanted to play college ball and just to finally acknowledge where we’re going to everyone else is super exciting.”