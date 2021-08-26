Maryville powers past Powell, 52-31

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maryville Rebels continue to prove they’re a force in the state of Tennessee by downing Powell 52-31.

The Panthers initially held a 10-7 lead after Jordyn Potts hit Jayden Collins with a dart for a 53-yard touchdown.

Potts followed that up with a dime to Adarius Redmonds who took it 67 yards to the crib for a 17-10 lead, but from there, Maryville would flex its muscle.

Noah Vaughn plowed his way through for a five-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 17.

Rebels’ quarterback Carson Jones would give Maryville the lead with just nine seconds left. He called his own number and danced 25 yards into paydirt. The Rebels would never look back.

Vaughn put on a show. He finished with 21 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

“Honestly, I just want to give word to my o-line and all glory to God,” said Vaughn. “It really was I’m blessed to be out here. Getting to play this season is awesome. I had a great time out here.”

“He’s such a good player,” said Maryville head coach Derek Hunt. “(He) runs hard. He’d be the first to tell you there is a lot of credit goes to our offensive line for that. He’s an incredible player. (He) broke a couple of tackles on that long run. That was a great run.”

Maryville will look to make it three in a row when it collides with Farragut on Sept. 3. Powell will try to rebound against Karns on Sept. 3, as well.