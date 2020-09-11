Maryville preps for showdown with Alcoa

One of the biggest games in the state of Tennessee is happening in East Tennessee Friday night.

Class 3A number one ranked Alcoa goes on the road to take on 6A second ranked Maryville. The Rebels are coming off a pair of blowout wins over William Blount and Cleveland but they know they may have their hands full with the Tornados

“I think it’s important for our kids who have not played in a big game like this to experience it” said Maryville head coach Derek Hunt. Our goal every year is to be playing our best football come playoff time. We won’t get there unless we get to play in games like this.”

Kickoff for this game is set for 7:30 at Maryville.