MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ashley Blair has been in competitive dancing since she was eight years old.

“Days and hours during the week of training,” said Blair. “Then you practice and practice a certain routine until it’s muscle memory.”

The junior keeps herself busy. Blair is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a teaching assistant and is part of community theater, but she is the most comfortable on the dance floor.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to express myself, my emotions and what I’m feeling, so it’s an easy way to let go,” said Blair.

Blair uses dance as a way to express herself, but she elevates herself above the competition because of her history on the screen.

“Even if you aren’t an actress, you still have to act in dance no matter what,” said Blair. “There are storylines that you have to tell, and you have to do it without words.”

“She’s kind of one step ahead because she’s had that training, and she knows how to emote that and relay that,” said Maryville head dancing coach Alette Garner. “She knows how to execute the emotion that’s required from her acting.”

While the film is not currently rolling on her acting career, her feet keep moving in the dance studio.

“Unless they just really have it in their heart, it still doesn’t come out the way it needs to, and Ashley definitely has that little spirit in her heart,” said Garner.

A spirit that continues to grow nine years after Blair found her routine in competitive dancing. The junior mentioned that she hasn’t closed the door on acting quite yet, but she is enjoying her time in dance.