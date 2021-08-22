Meet the Week 1 player of the week nominees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Week 1 in the books, the WATE 6 Sports team has chosen three stand-out players, and now time for you to decide which one will be this week’s player of the week.

First up is Anderson County QB Walker Martinez. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in AC’s season opener. Unfortunately, his team lost to Powell 60-48, but both teams combined for 108 points total.

Next, the potential player of the week is Seymour running back Brandon Harris. In the win over Gatlinburg-Pittman, he had 16 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordyn Potts, Powell’s QB, also stood out. He completed 13-21 passing for 292 yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing TD in their season opener win over AC.

