Meigs Co. Schools to cancel classes for the week after early dismissal on Wed. due to COVID-19

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than a week into the 2021 football season, Meigs County has canceled its game against The King’s Academy due to COVID-19 cases. It’s not just the football team, Meigs County Schools says they will dismiss early on Wednesday and have canceled classes for the rest of the week as well.

The system says it’s due to 75 cases of COVID-19 in four of its schools. The King’s Academy though is still planning to play according to a coach there, they’re efforting to find a different opponent for Friday night.

