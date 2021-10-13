MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown East’s Ethan Ledford set the Hurricanes’ single game rushing record on Friday with 337 yards against Cocke County.

“It’s the most I’ve ever had in a game before,” Ledford said.

Every time Ledford runs the ball, he has one thing on his mind.

“My mom has always been there for me,” he said. “She always pushes me. It has always been a struggle. We’ve struggled since we were little, so I’ve always wanted to make her proud.”

While he’s been fighting on the field, his mom Tracy Cody has been doing the same in the hospital.

“I developed a pituitary tumor, which is considered a brain tumor,” Cody said.

She dealt with many symptoms for more than two years.

“I was like three-to-four weeks from dead,” she said.

Cody fought like her son does on the football field. She fully recovered from the tumor, but another hurdle stood in her way.

“I started getting better from that but developed chronic pancreatitis,” Cody said.

“She almost died last year, so it’s been hard dealing with that,” Ledford said. “Football is one thing that gets it off my mind.”

A heavy load put on her son, who took care of chores around the house. Both Cody and Ledford share commitment as a characteristic.

“She don’t miss a game,” Ledford said. “Even if she does, in the hospital, she’s always got on the TV or the nurse brings her a radio.”

Nothing changed on Friday when mom showed up to watch her son make history.

“She just came up to me and hugged me,” Ledford said. “I went straight to tears. I don’t know. My mom makes me happy. I hope I make her happy.”

When Ledford scores a touchdown, you can see him point to the sky and then to wherever his mom is.

“I’m proud of you,” Cody said. “I’m epically proud of you, and I love you.”

Ledford and Morristown East travel to West Ridge on Friday.

