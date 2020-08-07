Morristown West football player tests positive for COVID-19

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown-West High School football practice has been canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Director of Hamblen County Schools Jeff Perry said the team was holding summer conditioning drills and a player felt ill. He was tested afterward and found to be positive with the novel coronavirus. The school met with parents who reported 12 to 15 more players had been tested and were waiting on results.
Perry said seven of those tests have already come back and the players were all negative. Practice won’t resume until all results are back.
